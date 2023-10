Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nobody likes those mysterious fees added to a hotel bill, concert ticket or utility bill. It can be infuriating, trying to figure out why you have to pay more than expected.

Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) promises some relief. It is proposing a rule to prohibit “corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” according to FTC Chair Lina Kahn.

That should make it easier to manage our expenses — and to comparison-shop with confidence.