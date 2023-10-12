comscore All but 1 of 98 known Lahaina fire victims have been identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

All but 1 of 98 known Lahaina fire victims have been identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Dale Ann Richter, left, Leslie Smith.

The names of two more people who died in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire were released Wednesday by Maui police, leaving only one of the known 98 fatalities yet to be identified. Read more

