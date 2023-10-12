Historic royal palms in Wahiawa threatened by invasive rhino beetle
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1996
The trees along Royal Palm Drive in Wahiawa, above, are protected by the city’s Exceptional Tree Program and are now being threatened by the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle.
HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE / 2014
Invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, above.
-
JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 10
A gaping entry hole made by a coconut rhinoceros beetle is seen on the trunk of a palm tree at Coastline Landscape and Nursery in Kunia.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree