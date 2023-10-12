Man, 24, indicted in restroom attack

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 24-year-old man accused in a knife attack and beating in the bathroom of a popular Kapolei restaurant has been indicted on an attempted murder charge.

An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted Jared Kaipookalani Elizares on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the 7:05 p.m. Oct. 3 attack of Robby Bounkanha at the Taqueria El Ranchero restaurant in Ka Makana Alii mall.

Elizares’ bail is set at $500,000, according to the grand jury bench warrant. He also is prohibited by court order from being within 500 feet of the restaurant, from Bounkanha and several witnesses.

According to a court document, Bounkanha went into the men’s restroom at Taqueria El Ranchero, and shortly afterward Elizares entered “and began to eye him out through the restroom mirror.”

Elizares left and allegedly returned with a knife, grabbed the other man from behind and slashed his neck. After a struggle, Elizares allegedly stabbed Bounkanha in the chest and slammed his head multiple times against a urinal.

Bounkanha reportedly managed to get the knife away from Elizares and threw it aside. Elizares then reportedly apologized to Bounkanha and fled, leaving the knife and a shoe behind.

When police officers arrived at the mall, bystanders flagged them down and directed the officers to the restaurant, where a group of men were holding down Elizares.

Bounkanha identified his attacker, and police arrested Elizares on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

“This attack resulted in serious injuries and could have been deadly,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm in a written statement Tuesday. “The grand jury agrees with our assessment that an attempted murder charge is warranted.”