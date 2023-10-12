comscore Man, 24, indicted in restroom attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 24, indicted in restroom attack

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

A 24-year-old man accused in a knife attack and beating in the bathroom of a popular Kapolei restaurant has been indicted on an attempted murder charge. Read more

