Misperceptions, different occupancies hurting Maui hotel workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Misperceptions, different occupancies hurting Maui hotel workers

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com and Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The grounds of the Westin Maui Resort in Kaanapali were largely empty Monday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ray Stites, a visitor from Flagstaff, Ariz., was one of only a handful of people on the beach Monday at D.T. Fleming Beach Park. Stites said he has felt welcomed on Maui.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, visiting beachgoers basked on the sand.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A visiting family made its way to the beach Monday along a path at the Ritz-Carlton Maui in Kapalua.

Hotels in West Maui are fuller than others across Maui but the combination of wildfire evacuees and workers from the American Red Cross, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other relief organizations means some tourist-oriented hotel operations are shuttered and reduced, affecting hotel workers — many of whom rely on tips. Read more

