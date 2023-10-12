Hawaii News On the Move: Jon Tamayo Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jon Tamayo Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach has promoted Jon Tamayo to director of bell and parking services. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach has promoted Jon Tamayo to director of bell and parking services. Tamayo has served in various capacities at the hotel for almost 20 years. Prior to his promotion he was guest relations manager from 2019 to 2023. He began at Hilton Hawaiian Village in 2004 as a guest relations supervisor. Tamayo has completed the Hotel and Hospitality Supervisor and Management Program; Hilton Hawaiian Village Leadership Development Program; 1.1 Lead Program; and Lead 2.1 Harvard Virtual Development Leadership Program. He was also the recipient of the Front of the House Award in July 2016. ——— Send items to business@staradvertiser.com Previous Story Uncertainty over Lahaina fire survivors’ unemployment claims persists Next Story Historic royal palms in Wahiawa threatened by invasive rhino beetle