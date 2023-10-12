On the Move: Jon Tamayo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach has promoted Jon Tamayo to director of bell and parking serv­ices. Tamayo has served in various capacities at the hotel for almost 20 years. Prior to his promotion he was guest relations manager from 2019 to 2023. He began at Hilton Hawaiian Village in 2004 as a guest relations supervisor. Tamayo has completed the Hotel and Hospitality Supervisor and Management Program; Hilton Hawaiian Village Leadership Development Program; 1.1 Lead Program; and Lead 2.1 Harvard Virtual Development Leadership Program. He was also the recipient of the Front of the House Award in July 2016.

