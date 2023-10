Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you build it, they will come. When Kalaheo and Kalani gathered to play their game at Kaiser Stadium last weekend, homecoming festivities were about to start. Falcon nation was in full regalia. But nothing, no homecoming game happens without the referees. Read more

If you build it, they will come.

When Kalaheo and Kalani gathered to play their game at Kaiser Stadium last weekend, homecoming festivities were about to start. Falcon nation was in full regalia. But nothing, no homecoming game happens without the referees.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association, one of the largest leagues in the nation, made a boo-boo. No referees were assigned to the game. In all the years, the decades of gridiron greatness, this was more than a rarity. Fans were perplexed, the teams got back on their buses and fans scratched their heads. Athletic directors were on their phones trying to figure out what happened.

It was a mistake. A heartbreaking mistake for all involved. The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 20 with free admission at Kaiser Stadium. The OIA issued an apology to both schools, and protocols to prevent a repeat mistake have been implemented by the league’s administrators.

There are players whose relatives flew in for the special occasion. The OIA refunded all spectators at the game. Bus rentals have to be paid. There is simply the hope and expectation that the mistake won’t happen again.

It was a long night for longtime Kalani athletic director Greg Van Cantfort. It has also been a long week of conversations with parents, who have been understanding for the most part. A few are still irate.

“It was very unfortunate situation. I feel for our kids, I feel for our parents. I feel for everyone that was impacted in some way by the ultimate decision that we had to postpone the game,” he said. “We contacted the OIA. They owned up to the mistake, acknowledged it and apologized. They’ve put steps in place to prevent this from ever happening again. They’ve rescheduled the game. The kids will have the opportunity to play.”

This hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Kalani football. Coach Radford Dudoit continues to heal in the hospital after near-fatal complications from heart surgery. A senior-heavy team with high hopes is 2-3 in OIA Division II play. The Falcons can stay in the hunt with a win over first-place Pearl City — which has already clinched the top seed for the upcoming playoffs.

Kalaheo is also 2-3 and needs a win over Kaiser this weekend to stay in the playoff chase. Mustangs coach Jaymason Lee was a standout quarterback at Castle before matriculating to college football.

“We lucked out where we could play (Kalani) next week. The only downfall is one of us makes the playoffs and we won’t have a bye week to rest,” he said. “A lot of planning, money and coordinating went into Kalani’s homecoming. We felt for them. We had a successful homecoming so we can only imagine if it had happened to us.”

Football in 2023 is about adaptation.

“We’ve had two Thursday games. We were supposed to play Roosevelt, and they rescheduled us to have adequate rest. We were the odd man out, but they’ve been coordinating correctly this whole time,” Lee said. “They just made one minor mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. They’ve been doing a great job this whole time. We’ve adjusted to our schedule changes and our parents have done a great job.”

Lee was grateful that his team went back to campus after the postponement, had dinner and went home with no injuries.

“My biggest thing is we can only control what we control. It’s not a big deal unless you make it a big deal. I have a great support group with my parents and my admin. We’ve adjusted well. That’s going to transfer to the kids, how we respond,” he said. “The OIA is making it right, trying their best. We didn’t lose a game and everyone got their refund. It’s just sad.”

No ties in prep football unless…

When Nanakuli and Moanalua finished regulation tied at 21, the expectation was that an extra period would ensue. Instead, officials called the game.

According to league rules, the game was supposed to go to overtime. Ties are allowed in junior varsity football, but not varsity.

Moanalua is 1-3-1 in Open Division play. Nanakuli is 0-4-1 in D-I play.

A game sent into the void

Waianae and Castle don’t meet often on the football field, but last weekend, for just the second time in eight years, they were slated to battle at the Knights’ field.

Castle planned to go all out for homecoming, a D-I program hosting an Open Division squad. The game was canceled long before kickoff, on Oct. 2, due to safety concerns stemming from social media posts. On Sept. 28, Castle had a lockdown after school. Waianae investigated a potential threat on its campus on Sept. 29.

The game will not be made up. Waianae is 1-3 in OIA Open play (1-6 overall). Castle (1-4, 0-4) will have homecoming on Friday against Radford.

Waianae will visit Kapolei on Saturday.

The lowest teams on the totem pole in OIA D-I are candidates to move down to D-II. Aiea (0-5), which travels to Nanakuli (0-4-1) on Friday, currently trails the Golden Hawks in the Pool A standings. Castle (0-4) and Radford (0-5) will battle for the right to stay in D-I.

OTHER TOP GAMES

No. 7 Kamehameha

vs. Saint Louis

At Farrington, Friday, 7 p.m.

With Punahou (2-0 ILH Open) resting at the top of the standings, this is a survival contest for the Warriors (0-2) and Crusaders (1-1). There is no ILH Open Division playoff unless there is a tie for first place to end the regular season.

Saint Louis (3-4 overall) and Kamehameha (4-3 overall) met for the first time this season last Saturday, a 40-21 win by the visiting Crusaders at Kunuiakea Stadium. The Crusaders are a much more fluid, cohesive squad in every phase since losing to Mililani two weeks ago.

The defensive unit kept a tight lid on Kamehameha’s ground attack, while defensive end Pupu Sepulona continues to emerge as a pass-rushing threat. The offensive line got a scare when Houston Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres went down with an injury, but he is expected to recover soon from a high-ankle sprain.

Trailing by a wide margin, Kamehameha’s offense got a spark with Pono Kahaulelio airing the ball out to Ty Perkins, Nicson Alapai and Raiden Morris.

Kamehameha’s defense will have to contain Saint Louis QB Kaunao‘a Kamakawiwoole, who passed for 280 yards and three TDs while scrambling for 25 yards and another TD.

‘Iolani

vs. Damien

at Farrington, Saturday, 6 p.m.

‘Iolani (5-1, 4-0 ILH D-I/II) can clinch the ILH D-I title with a win over Damien (5-3, 3-1 ILH D-I/II).

When the teams met on Sept. 2, Damien had a 21-0 lead at Eddie Hamada Field. ‘Iolani rallied for a 63-56 victory.

The Monarchs need a win over ‘Iolani to stay in the title chase.

Damien will have a bye next week, then play Kamehameha I-AA on Oct. 27.

‘Iolani has won the last eight matchups with Damien. In 2017, Damien beat ‘Iolani, 35-21, and 42-35 in overtime. Damien won the ILH D-I crown, edged Kauai, 13-10, in the state tournament, then lost to Hilo, 35-19, in the final.

The Raiders still managed to win the ILH D-II title before falling to Lahainaluna in the state tournament.

Lahainaluna went on to edge Konawaena, 75-69, in six overtimes, for the state title.

Waipahu

at No. 2 Mililani

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Marauders (4-3, 4-1 OIA) got off to a slow start with one of the state’s toughest early-season schedules. They lost to Campbell, Kapolei and Kamehameha, but are now on a four-game win streak. Sophomore Eli Mendoza has been in record-breaking mode recently and now has 1,256 yards and 18 TDs with only one interception.

Waipahu’s prolific offense will be put to the test by a defense of Mililani (7-1, 5-0 OIA) that has not allowed more than seven points in any game since a 21-14 loss to Punahou in week one. Of the seven teams that the Trojans have rolled over, two are ranked: Saint Louis and Kapolei. Mililani trounced Saint Louis, 41-3, and Kapolei, 56-0.

Linebacker Aizik Mahuka leads a formidable unit that has allowed just 20 points during the win streak (2.9 per game).

Meanwhile, quarterback Kini McMillan leads an offense that has been efficient. The junior has 24 TD passes with just two picks in 166 attempts for 1,732 yards. He has completed 71 percent of his throws (118 for 166).

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 169 258 6 2,314 20

Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole, St.L 151 239 13 1,913 15

Kini McMillan, Mililani 118 166 2 1,732 24

Ty McCutcheon, Punahou 114 168 4 1,709 14

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 101 176 4 1,492 25

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, Moanalua 71 147 13 836 8

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 28 44 2 613 7

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kahuku 50 80 2 603 11

Maximum Kahalawai-Sapigao, Waian. 42 93 3 435 2

Sitani Suguturaga, Kahuku 21 28 2 363 5

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Vaaimalae Fonoti, Kahuku 92 744 11 8.1 106.3

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 62 599 8 9.7 85.6

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 50 494 8 9.9 70.6

Keola Apduhan, Saint Louis 77 413 7 5.4 59.0

Moe Passi, Kamehameha 77 399 8 5.2 66.5

Chase Camarillo, Kapolei 47 345 5 7.3 57.5

Reeno Teo, Kapolei 30 329 1 11.0 82.3

Alika Idica, Waianae 75 317 2 4.2 45.3

Dayton Kuhiiki, Waianae 55 270 1 4.9 54.0

James Steffany-Flame, Camp. 38 256 6 6.7 32.0

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 63 853 10 13.5 121.9

Kaina Kamohalii, Kapolei 46 775 12 16.8 110.7

Astin Hange, Punahou 30 587 4 19.6 97.8

Rusten Abang, Campbell 32 488 2 15.3 61.0

Diezel Kamoku, Kahuku 25 384 6 15.4 54.9

Davyn Joseph, Mililani 16 376 6 23.5 62.7

Tana Togafau-Tavui, Campbell 26 373 5 14.3 74.6

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 26 366 3 14.1 45.8

Zion White, Punahou 18 350 5 19.4 58.3

Kama Corales, Moanalua 24 345 4 14.4 57.5

DIVISION I STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Elijah Mendoza, Waipahu 80 120 1 1,256 18

AJ Tuifua, Damien 72 118 7 1,227 16

CJ Villanueva, Iolani 89 113 1 1,156 17

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 92 173 8 1,125 9

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 95 170 8 1,071 8

Kanoa Torres, Nanakuli 92 173 9 773 6

Afi Togafau, Radford 78 127 6 652 5

Joshua Manu, Waipahu 41 67 1 650 5

MJ Moreno, Farrington 38 79 2 466 2

Nai Kalauokaaea, Castle 38 83 5 401 2

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Sitani Mikaele, Farrington 130 999 14 7.7 142.7

Cole Northington, Leilehua 158 801 8 5.1 100.1

Christian Asinsin, Nanakuli 120 539 7 4.5 77.0

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 47 438 2 9.3 146.0

Ikaika Quidashay, Kailua 59 338 2 5.7 48.3

Kristian Yamamoto, Kailua 33 250 3 7.6 50.0

Camren Flemister, Leilehua 40 249 4 6.2 35.6

Aniel Teleaai, Waipahu 31 234 4 7.5 58.5

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 39 211 4 5.4 26.4

Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno, Farr. 36 210 2 5.8 35.0

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Eric Stephens, Waipahu 38 765 9 20.1 109.3

Timothy Arnold, Leilehua 46 742 7 16.1 92.8

Jayden Chanel, Waipahu 36 495 8 13.8 70.7

Dayton Savea, Damien 29 494 8 17.0 123.5

Kekame Kane, Iolani 30 486 7 16.2 121.5

Tai Aipia-Barrett, Waipahu 27 456 4 16.9 65.1

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 34 392 4 11.5 56.0

Jacob Sullivan, Radford 34 368 3 10.8 61.3

Richard Federico, Nanakuli 22 351 4 16.0 58.5

Chansen Smith, Farrington 20 298 4 14.9 42.6

DIVISION II STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Trey Dacoscos, Pearl City 151 258 7 1,818 21

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 119 203 3 1,562 14

Sean Connell, Kaiser 103 185 11 1,196 9

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 79 155 6 1,130 13

Emey Abilla, Waialua 66 131 11 841 5

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 53 134 11 783 6

Kynan McCartney, Kalani 58 137 8 693 6

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 48 95 6 317 0

Iosua Sefo, McKinley 17 43 7 217 1

Mana Ka’io, McKinley 18 46 3 205 0

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 93 547 6 5.9 91.2

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 95 425 2 4.5 106.3

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 94 384 7 4.1 48.0

Sonny Iaea, Kalani 93 357 4 3.8 59.5

Makoakai Fierro, Waialua 106 356 5 3.4 50.9

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaim. 89 326 4 3.7 54.3

Marcus Sasaki, Kalaheo 81 323 3 4.0 64.6

Mana Lale-Saole, McKinley 98 292 1 3.0 48.7

Kalei Akiona, Roosevelt 69 272 3 3.9 34.0

Sean Connell, Kaiser 69 256 5 3.7 36.6

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Keagan Lime, Kaiser 47 598 7 12.7 85.4

Jeremiah White, Kaimuki 44 575 8 13.1 71.9

Jayvie Arellano, Waialua 27 454 3 16.8 64.9

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 30 427 4 14.2 71.2

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 36 403 1 11.2 57.6

Taimane Souza-Fautanu, Roos. 27 380 4 14.1 54.3

Kamalu Jordan, Kalaheo 18 361 3 20.1 72.2

Tobias Vazquez, Pearl City 22 343 7 15.6 49.0

Ezekiel Kuiee-Matias, Kaimuki 13 337 3 25.9 67.4

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 23 329 3 14.3 54.8

STANDINGS

ILH

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Open

Punahou 2-0 1.000 73 31 5-2 .714 256 140

Saint Louis 1-1 .500 68 63 3-4 .429 195 248

Kamehameha 0-2 .000 24 71 4-3 .571 182 149

Division I

‘Iolani 4-0 1.000 189 84 5-1 .833 248 117

Damien 3-1 .750 194 117 5-3 .625 334 269

Division II

Pac-Five 2-2 .500 36 70 2-2 .500 36 70

———

Saint Louis I-AA 2-2 .500 102 75 3-3 .500 136 158

Kamehameha I-AA 2-3 .400 73 119 2-3 .400 73 119

Punahou I-AA 0-5 .000 47 176 0-5 .000 47 176

OIA/D1 A Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kahuku 5-0 1.000 208 34 8-1 .889 347 129

Campbell 4-1 .800 200 58 6-2 .750 314 135

Farrington 4-2 .667 184 133 5-2 .714 228 147

Leilehua 3-2 .600 119 130 4-4 .500 164 207

Moanalua 1-3-1 .300 82 155 1-5-1 .214 89 251

Nanakuli 0-4-1 .100 56 207 1-5-1 .214 136 274

Aiea 0-5 .000 31 163 1-6 .143 64 238

OIA/D1 B Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Mililani 5-0 1.000 301 14 7-1 .875 390 41

Kapolei 4-1 .800 231 108 6-2 .750 314 180

Waipahu 4-1 .800 259 111 4-3 .571 308 211

Kailua 3-3 .500 129 201 4-4 .500 174 232

Waianae 1-3 .250 69 123 1-6 .143 84 243

Castle 0-4 .000 25 213 1-4 .200 42 226

Radford 0-5 .000 35 276 0-6 .000 49 220

OIA Division II standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Pearl City 6-0 1.000 178 98 7-0 1.000 220 110

Kaiser 4-2 .667 128 96 4-3 .571 141 113

Roosevelt 4-2 .667 144 82 5-3 .625 208 130

Kaimuki 3-3 .500 152 161 3-5 .375 190 258

Kalani 2-3 .400 71 66 3-3 .500 99 72

Kalaheo 2-3 .400 133 123 2-3 .400 133 123

Waialua 2-4 .333 121 125 3-5 .375 152 179

McKinley 0-6 .000 19 195 0-7 .000 19 229

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

>> Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis

at Farrington, 7 p.m.

>> Radford at Castle, 7 p.m.

>> Aiea at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kalani at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

>> McKinley vs. Kaimuki at Roos., 4 p.m.

>> Waialua at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

>> Kamehameha I-AA vs. Saint Louis I-AA

at Farrington, 4 p.m.

Saturday

>> ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Farrington,

6 p.m.

>> Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser