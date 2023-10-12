comscore Kamehameha beats Punahou to earn state volleyball berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha beats Punahou to earn state volleyball berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Adrianna Arquette drilled 18 kills and Kamanaookalani Goldstein added 11 as No. 1 Kamehameha swept No. 2 Punahou 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium to earn an automatic state-tournament berth. Read more

