Scoreboard – October 12, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 4:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. Also: exhibition,

Chaminade’s Alumnae vs. Alumnae Match, 4:30 p.m. Matches at McCabe gym.

ILH, Girls Varsity II: Playoff for D-II

championship, Mid-Pacific vs. University,

5 p.m. at Damien. Playoff for D-II third place, Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kalani;

Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kailua; McKinley at Farrington. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Castle (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Moanalua (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

FRIDAY

TENNIS

College men: UH-HPU Invitational, 2 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(2-4 overall; 0-1 Mountain West)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at No. 13 Oregon L, 10-55

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 20-44

Saturday vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

AP Top 25 Schedule

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 a.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. Indiana, 6 a.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Purdue, 6 a.m.

No. 4 Florida St. vs. Syracuse, 6 a.m.

No. 6 Penn St. vs. UMass, 9:30 a.m.

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon,

9:30 a.m.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame,

1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Alabama vs. Arkansas, 6 a.m.

No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Miami,

1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon St. vs. No. 18 UCLA,

2 p.m.

No. 16 Utah vs. California, 9 a.m.

No. 17 Duke vs. NC State, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M,

9:30 a.m.

No. 19 Washington St. vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9:30 a.m.

No. 24 Kentucky vs. Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Big West Women’s Standings

Pts BW Overall

CS Fullerton 12 3-1-3 5-4-7 Hawaii 10 3-3-1 4-5-3 Cal Poly 10 3-1-1 5-5-3 UC Davis 8 2-1-2 6-5-2 Long Beach State 8 2-2-2 7-5-3 UC San Diego 7 2-2-1 3-7-3 UC Riverside 7 2-2-1 2-7-5 CSU Bakersfield 6 1-2-3 2-7-4 CS Northridge 5 1-2-2 1-10-3 UC Santa Barbara 5 1-3-2 3-5-7 UC Irvine 5 1-2-2 4-6-3

Today

UC San Diego at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

UC Davis at UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield at Cal Poly

Sunday

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

VOLLEYBALL

UH WOMEN’S Schedule

(12-5 overall; 5-1 Big West)

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern W, 3-2

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego W, 3-1

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon L, 0-3

Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty L, 2-3

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA L, 1-3

Sept. 14 at TCU L, 1-3

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina W, 3-0

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State W, 3-0

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. CS Northridge! W, 3-0

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! L, 0-3

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! W, 3-0

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! W, 3-0

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! W, 3-0

Friday at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Saturday at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CS Northridge! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

!—Big West match

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. Hawaiian Mission 25-17,

25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6

La Pietra def. Lanakila Baptist 25-8, 25-16,

25-11

OIA West

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Radford def. Waianae 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Kapolei def. Nanakuli 25-19, 25-21, 25-16

Mililani def. Campbell 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Waialua def. Waipahu 25-22, 18-25, 24-26,

25-21, 15-11

Girls White

Kapolei def. Nanakuli 21-17, 21-16

Mililani def. Campbell 21-13, 12-21, 15-7

Girls JV

Waianae def. Radford 21-14, 21-15

Kapolei def. Nanakuli 21-3, 21-13

Campbell def. Mililani 21-18, 15-21, 15-9

Waialua def. Waipahu 6-21, 21-12, 15-8

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hanalani 2, ‘Iolani 1

Maryknoll 2, Island Pacific 1

Punahou 1.5, Sacred Hearts 1.5

Mid-Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Damien 2, Hawaii Baptist 1

High game/series—Han: Taelor Maganis 203/473. Iol: Mia Patton 182/515. Mary: Amber Rayray 155/375. IPA: Zavry Nelson 123/340. Pun: Raylie Iwamoto 148/Natsumi Goedicke 353. SHA: Peyton Manning 161/Aureanna Vendiola 343. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 177/473. PBA: Brieanna Naki 148/Mari Miyasato 395. DMS: Adriana Vacalso 169/Jubilee Garcia 343. HBA: Brianna Soo 137/Oriana Kaaloa 373.

Girls JV

‘Iolani Red 2, Damien 1

Punahou Gold 3, Maryknoll 0

Punahou Blue 2, Sacred Hearts 1

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 12, Mid-Pacific 9. Goal scorers—KS: Konnor Chang 5, Caleb Wright 2, David Wong 2, Kaeo Andrade, Kealoha’aina Kanoa-Wong, Ezekial

Fernandez. MPI: Jordan Clifford 3, Rylind Butler 2, Dylan Morris 2, Finley Razee, Noah Yang.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 12, Mid-Pacific 2. Goal scorers—KS: Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 4, Koali’i Kamai-Hudson 3, Drew Apuna, Camden Fong, Kalala Trinidad, Daniel Donahue, Hako Hudgens. MPI: Caleb Shum, Milo

Kiyabu.

AIR RIFLERY

OIA

Final Standings

Eastern Division

Boys

1. Moanalua 8-0. 2. Kaiser 7-1. 3. Kalani 6-2. 4. Kailua 5-3. 5. Roosevelt 4-4. 6. Castle 3-5. 7. Kahuku 2-6. 8. Kalaheo 1-7. 9. Kaimuki 0-8.

Girls

1. Moanalua 8-0. 2. Kalani 7-1. 3. Kailua 6-2. 4. Kaiser 5-3. 5. Roosevelt 4-4.

6. Kalaheo 3-5. 7. Castle 2-6. 8. Kahuku 1-7. 9. Kaimuki 0-8.

Western Division

Boys

1. Pearl City 7-1. 2. Leilehua 7-1. 3. Waialua 7-1. 4. Radford 5-3. 5. Campbell 4-4.

6. Waipahu 3-5. 7. Kapolei 2-6. 8. Waianae 1-7. 9. Nanakuli 0-8.

Girls

1. Pearl City 8-0. 2. Leilehua 7-1. 3. Waialua 6-2. 4. Campbell 5-3. 5. Radford 4-4. 6. Waipahu 3-5. 7. Waianae 2-6. 8. Kapolei 1-7. 9. Nanakuli 0-8.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Zen 20, Na Kahuna 9

Hawaiians 7, Islanders 0

Yankees 11, Na Pueo 10

Fat Katz 15, Sportsmen 2

Kapuna Kane 18, Go Deep 14

P.H. Shipyard 12, Sons Of Hawaii 9

Aikane 7, Hui Ohana 0

Firehouse 7, Ho‘o Ikaika 0

Golden Eagles 15, Kool Katz 2

Bad Company 17, Makules 16

Action 17, Waipio 5