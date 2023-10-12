Wahine’s Tali Hakas going through real-life heartbreak

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the near-decade Tali Hakas spent in Israel before joining the Hawaii women’s volleyball team, her biggest fear is now a heartbreaking reality in her home country. Read more

After Friday night’s win over Cal State Fullerton at SimpliFi Arena, news broke that Hamas militants has crossed the border out of Gaza into Israel and killed hundreds of people and abducted others during a major Jewish holiday.

Hakas, who spent two years in the Israeli Army completing her mandatory service as a sergeant, knew all too well that this day might come.

Born and raised in Uruguay until she was 12, Hakas moved to Afar Saba in Israel, which she estimated is roughly a two-hour drive from the Gaza border.

Her parents and her brothers still live there. One of her older brothers is still serving in the army while another has already completed his service, but is training in case he is called on for duty.

With that cold reality hitting all at once when she woke up Saturday, Hakas was in the starting lineup that night and played the first set of UH’s sweep over UC Irvine.

“I think on Saturday, it was the hardest day, but at the same time, I put in my head I was playing that day for my family, my country,” Hakas said before breaking out in tears prior to Tuesday’s practice. “Coming to practice, I think that keeps my mind away from stuff.”

In the days following Saturday’s match, Hakas has done her best to stay in contact with her family, which is difficult with the 13-hour time difference.

The wait to get a response to messages sent is at times the toughest part.

“I’m trying to talk to them every single time I can,” Hakas said. “It’s waking up asking is everyone asleep? It’s going to sleep asking how was the sleep (and) if they could sleep the entire night? Every time I have sent them a message waiting for them to respond it’s a constant worry.”

Hakas said she has an application on her phone that alerts her to every known attack happening in Israel.

When she turns it on in the morning, she’s always nervous what she might find.

“I’ll see another alarm has gone off and I see it’s 15 minutes from home and I think, ‘so wait, are (my parents) there? Where are they? I don’t know where they are so I just want to know that they are constantly safe.”

Hakas’ parents moved the family from Uruguay to Israel when she was 12 in hopes of a brighter future with more opportunities.

She recalls seeing criminals in the streets of Uruguay, so she’s always lived the life of being on alert at all times.

In Israel, the conflict with Gaza has always been a problem. Waking up to hear about stabbings in the streets is nothing new. But a full-scale attack like the one that happened over the weekend is the moment that always lived in the back of everyone’s mind.

“Every single day you can hear about terror attacks … but this fight has never gone this far,” she said. “They have never entered the country — so many of them at the same time. They’ve never done so much harm since I don’t know which war.”

Part of Hakas’ decision to play volleyball at the University of Hawaii was the safe feeling she got being around a program she said immediately felt like family.

Even with the biggest road trip of the Big West Conference season ahead this weekend, that family has taken the time to rally around one of their own.

“She’s a tough one, that girl,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “It’s definitely hard to know that you have loved ones and family members that are not just in it there but are also in the army there. I’ve talked to her a couple of times already and she’s like, ‘yeah, I’m good. Just a little bit sad.’ She’s a tough cookie.”

The top three teams in the Big West all play each other twice this weekend with UH playing at league-leading UC Santa Barbara (16-2, 6-0) on Friday followed by Cal Poly (11-7, 5-1) on the road Saturday.

Volleyball has been a nice distraction for Hakas, who was asked what she wants people who might not know much about the Israel-Hamas war to know about it.

“I think Israel as a country we’ve never had a goal to make them suffer. When I say them it’s Gaza and it’s Hamas. We give them everything they need, whether it’s water or food, safety,” Hakas said. “People around the world are saying we are the enemies because we are defending ourselves right now so I just want them to know that we are just defending what is ours. Even though they are attacking us we are taking care of the innocent people. That’s something they are not doing with us. We are trying to protect ourselves. It is our country, our home, our people.”

Hawaii women’s volleyball

Hawaii (12-5, 5-1 Big West) at UC Santa Barbara (16-2, 6-0)

Friday, 4 p.m. Hawaii time

Hawaii at Cal Poly (11-7, 5-1)

Saturday, 4 p.m. Hawaii time

Hawaii at UC Davis (9-7, 4-2)