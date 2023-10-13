Letter: Council members should experience Waikiki noise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Waikiki resident, impacted for years by the way-too-early morning trash pickup activities of private refuse companies, made a suggestion to City Council Chair Tommy Waters in testimony at a recent Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting. Read more

She would first ask permission to have his home telephone number, and then permission to allow her to call him at any time of her choosing between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. for a one-week period.

She would then ask him to allow her to play, via the telephone call, a two-minute recording of the beeping, banging and clanging of the early- morning trash pickup sounds.

She then said that if he would not want the experience for one week, then don’t be hypocritical, and take action to end this experience for others.

Waters was not at the meeting, so his response is unknown. The same suggestion also could be made to the other eight Council members.

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

