Letter: Presidents, parties don’t determine interest rates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It seems interest rates do not increase or decrease because of who is president or which political party is in power at that time. Read more

It seems interest rates do not increase or decrease because of who is president or which political party is in power at that time. But economists and the general public blame the president and political party in power.

How does an oil company’s decision to increase gasoline prices relate to the president? Ditto for a company’s decision to increase the price of eggs or furniture or clothing or food. Or the stock market going up or down, affecting interest rates? Or higher interest rates for loans?

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter