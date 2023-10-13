comscore Letter: Trade Hamas operatives for American hostages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trade Hamas operatives for American hostages

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Biden administration has lots of excuses for not putting U.S. Special Forces’ boots on the ground to rescue American captives held in Gaza. It’s time our leadership learns to fight fire with fire. Read more

