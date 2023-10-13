Editorial | Letters Letter: Trade Hamas operatives for American hostages Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Biden administration has lots of excuses for not putting U.S. Special Forces’ boots on the ground to rescue American captives held in Gaza. It’s time our leadership learns to fight fire with fire. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Biden administration has lots of excuses for not putting U.S. Special Forces’ boots on the ground to rescue American captives held in Gaza. It’s time our leadership learns to fight fire with fire. Kidnap Hamas operatives, or better yet some of their Iranian enablers. Then trade theirs for ours. If they kill ours, we kill theirs. Charles Kerr Kalama Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Mental health is key issue on Maui