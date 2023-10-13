Letter: Trade Hamas operatives for American hostages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Biden administration has lots of excuses for not putting U.S. Special Forces’ boots on the ground to rescue American captives held in Gaza. It’s time our leadership learns to fight fire with fire. Kidnap Hamas operatives, or better yet some of their Iranian enablers. Then trade theirs for ours. If they kill ours, we kill theirs.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

