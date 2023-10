Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With inflation taking a bite out of many household budgets this year, every little bit of money helps — particularly for kupuna on fixed incomes. So it’s welcome news that next year, Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their monthly benefits. That’s smaller than this year’s very-welcome 8.7% increase — but that was spurred by record 40-year-high inflation. With inflation now easing slightly, let’s hope sticker shock on consumer goods is waning, too.