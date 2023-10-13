comscore Hallowbaloo music and arts festival canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hallowbaloo music and arts festival canceled

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival scheduled for Oct. 28 has been canceled. Festivalgoers stopped for a photo during the 2019 event in Chinatown.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival tends to draw thousands to the Chinatown event. A costumed crowd enjoyed street festivities in 2019.

Chinatown’s long-running Halloween-themed event that’s part spooky pub crawl, part scary costumed affair, and part frightening arts and music fest is experiencing great horrors of its own this year. Read more

