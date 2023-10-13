Hallowbaloo music and arts festival canceled
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival scheduled for Oct. 28 has been canceled. Festivalgoers stopped for a photo during the 2019 event in Chinatown.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival tends to draw thousands to the Chinatown event. A costumed crowd enjoyed street festivities in 2019.
