Review Mirror: Totem poles once graced grounds of the Maui Lu Resort at Kihei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Review Mirror: Totem poles once graced grounds of the Maui Lu Resort at Kihei

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT Gibson brought two totem poles from Vancouver and erected them at a monument to Capt. George Vancouver at the Maui Lu.

  • PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT The Maui Lu Resort had a pool that was shaped like Maui.

  • PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT <strong>Gordon Gibson:</strong> <em>The lumber businessman from Canada brought two totem poles from Vancouver and erected them at a monument to Capt. George Vancouver at the Maui Lu Resort. </em>

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1989 Maui Lu Resort.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the new Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington and that it was inspired by the design of the Pioneer Inn on Maui. Read more

