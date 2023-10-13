Review Mirror: Totem poles once graced grounds of the Maui Lu Resort at Kihei
- By Bob Sigall
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT
Gibson brought two totem poles from Vancouver and erected them at a monument to Capt. George Vancouver at the Maui Lu.
PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT
The Maui Lu Resort had a pool that was shaped like Maui.
PHOTO COURTESY MAUI LU RESORT
Gordon Gibson:
The lumber businessman from Canada brought two totem poles from Vancouver and erected them at a monument to Capt. George Vancouver at the Maui Lu Resort.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1989
Maui Lu Resort.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree