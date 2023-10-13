comscore Safety worries persist before Red Hill defueling begins Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Safety worries persist before Red Hill defueling begins Monday

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Joint Task Force-Red Hill Roving Security and Fire Watch teams conduct 24-hour surveillance of the fuel facility.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the merchant tanker Empire State is the first tanker to arrive at Pearl Harbor to transport fuel drained from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

As the military prepares to drain the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, concerns about safety persist. Read more

