Maui Invitational ticket packages on sale

Ticket packages are available for the Maui Invitational men’s basketball tournament to be held Nov. 20-22 at UH’s Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

This year’s tournament was moved from the Lahaina Civic Center to the UH campus arena because of the Maui wildfires.

The tournament field consists of host Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCLA.

Fans can purchase the full 12-game premium package ($5,000 to $15,000) or Chaminade Booster six-game package ($700 to $2,000).

The 12-game package can be purchased by contacting Jill Higashi at 808-440-4236 or jill.higashi@chaminade.edu.

The Chaminade Booster package includes all three games the Silverswords will play in as well as the other contest in their session.

Fans can also purchase tickets to the Chaminade Aloha Reception, which will be Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. on the Chaminade campus.

The Chaminade Booster package and Aloha Reception tickets can be purchased through GoSwords.com.

All-tournament (12 games) packages will go on sale Tuesday, all-day (four games) packages will be available Oct. 24 and individual session (two games) packages will start Oct. 31. Single-day tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 7 or 8. All of these packages/tickets can be purchased at MauiInvitational.com.

All tickets will be sent digitally via text message or email. Fans are required to bring a smartphone upon arrival at the Stan Sheriff Center, where digital tickets will be scanned.

No. 18 Chaminade sweeps Hawaii Pacific

Ajack Malual had nine kills, and Greta Corti added eight kills and four aces as the No. 18 Chaminade volleyball team beat Hawaii Pacific 25-17, 25-21, 25-13 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Leilani Ama finished with 32 assists for the Silverswords (18-2, 6-2 PacWest).

Marley Sandoval recorded seven kills for the Sharks (2-11, 2-7).