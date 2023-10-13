comscore Maui Invitational ticket packages on sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui Invitational ticket packages on sale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Ticket packages are available for the Maui Invitational men’s basketball tournament to be held Nov. 20-22 at UH’s Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

