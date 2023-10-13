How Hawaii and San Diego State football teams match up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

AZTECS OFFENSE

WR—11 Brionne Penny 6-3 200 Sr.

SB—83 Mekhi Shaw 5-10 190 Jr.

LT—70 Christian Jones 6-9 315 So.

LG—60 Cade Bennett 6-3 305 Jr.

C—63 Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli 6-4 315 So.

RG—53 Myles Murao 6-3 320 Jr.

RT—61 Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson 6-6 310 Sr.

TE—81 Mark Redman 6-6 255 Sr.

WR—80 Baylin Brooks 6-2 195 Fr.

QB—18 Jalen Mayden 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—23 Kenan Christon 5-10 190 Sr.

A year ago, with the offense stagnant and quarterbacks injured or abruptly departing, the Aztecs changed coordinators, promoting Jeff Horton to OC, hiring Ryan Lindley as QB coach, and moving Jalen Mayden from safety back to QB. Mayden, who had not thrown a pass in a game since September 2018 when he played for Mississippi State, rallied SDSU past UH in his debut, setting off a 5-2 run that led to a berth in the Hawaii Bowl. Horton retired, and Lindley, SDSU’s career passing leader, was named OC. Mayden continues to lead an offense that runs on 56.4% of the plays, including 66.5% on first down. The Aztecs retained the system of huddling instead of receiving calls from the sideline, allowing Mayden better communication with teammates. Since that UH game in 2022, Mayden has averaged 12.95 yards per completion, although he is 3-for-16 on 20-plus-yard passes this season. Mayden’s check-down favorite is tight end Mark Redman, who has caught 71.4% of passes when targeted. The Aztecs list 14 starters on the depth chart, a reflection of their multiple — and deceptive — formations. In a five-wide set, Mayden is a threat on draws into gaps created with guard-fullback cross blocks. Mayden averages 7.7 yards on keepers and non-sack scrambles. Because Mayden is a running threat, the Aztecs can align with two tight ends and a fullback and still send out two receivers. In a double-tight end set, Redman can motion across the formation to form an overload, pick and roll to the flats, or overpower a blitzing safety. In some looks, there is a fullback and running back on either side of Mayden. Of the four rotating backs, 5-6, 205-pound Martin Blake is the most defiant (averaging 2.6 yards after initial contact on rushes, 12.4 post-catch yards). Blake, who was placed on scholarship last week, uses reactive training, in which he anticipates scenarios after each cut. There are drills where Blake is attacked from several angles while determining an escape.

AZTECS DEFENSE

DE—90 Daniel Okpoko 6-5 275 Sr.

DT—99 Tupu Alualu 6-1 275 Jr.

DE—39 Garret Fountain 6-4 260 Sr.

SLB—55 Cooper McDonald 6-3 245 Sr.

MLB—6 Zyrus Fiaseu 6-0 220 So.

WLB—44 Vai Kaho 6-1 230 Sr.

FCB—10 Noah Tumblin 6-2 185 Sr.

FS—31 Davaughn Celestine 6-0 190 Sr.

Aztec—32 Marcus Ratcliffe 6-3 210 Fr.

BS—3 Cedarious Barfield 5-11 195 Sr.

BCB—4 Dez Malone 6-2 200 Jr.

As part of his Rock Solid ministry, Pastor Ta‘avao Alualu diverts youths’ aggression into constructive pastimes such as boxing and football. One of his sons, Tyson Alualu, combined both skills to become an NFL first-round pick. Another son, Tupu Alualu, relies on a boxer’s footwork, patience and powerful hands to re-set the line of scrimmage as SDSU’s interior tackle. Out of a four-point, slightly diagonal stance, Alualu can neutralize the center while canceling an inside gap. Alualu is one of many moving parts in the Aztecs’ 3-3-5 base. Strong-side linebacker Cooper McDonald often slides up to become a stand-up edge defender. In most plays, middle linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu is the lone defender 5 yards from the line. But he also is key on stunts. One of the blitz packages has Fiaseu set up between the nose tackle and right D-end. Fiaseu crashes down on the offensive tackle, opening a lane into the backfield for linebacker Vai Kaho. Fiasau then continues to the other end. Either Kaho or Noah Tumblin, on a corner blitz, gets the sack or the quarterback is chased toward Fiaseu. Marcus Ratcliffe, who plays the hybrid position known as Aztec, can help form a three-safety zone, The three can move up while cornerback Dez Malone drops back to create a four-across, medium-deep zone. “A lot of moving parts to this defense,” McDonald said. “A lot of guys blitzing. When your name is called, you’d better make the play.”

AZTECS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—13 Jack Browning 5-11 190 Sr.

LS/SS—50 Ryan Wintermeyer 6-1 220 Jr.

H—49 Zechariah Ramirez 5-10 170 Fr.

KR—23 Kenan Christon 5-10 190 Sr.

PR—83 Mekhi Shaw 5-10 190 Jr.

Two weeks ago, Jack Browning’s 61-yard field goal was the longest by a Mountain West kicker this season, and improved his career total to 4-for-5 from 50-plus yards. Browning also punts (43.8-yard average), kicks off and is perfect on 12 PATs. Kenan Christon, who can spring 100 meters in 10.5 seconds, is a triple threat as a rusher, receiver and returner. On kickoff returns, the Aztecs’ average start is at the 32.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

SB—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

LT—54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So.

LG—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 310 Jr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 So.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr.

SB—86 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 Fr.

WO—84 Chuuky Hines 6-1 180 So.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Jr.

RB—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

As UH’s quarterbacks coach in the early 2000s, Dan “Smooth” Morrison taught Nick Rolovich and Timmy Chang to read defenses back to front, and the dropback and bounce before launching throws in the run-and-shoot offense. Later this year, Morrison will be assisting Rolovich, who was named OC of Seattle’s XFL team. Morrison also is back in town as an observer/consultant, providing post-practice notes to Chang, UH’s head coach and play caller, and quarterback Brayden Schager. “He’s been great,” Schager said. “He’s been helping me with my reads a lot.” After absorbing 25 sacks, including six sacks and 15 hits against UNLV, Schager has worked on quickening his release. And while he has been effective on deep throws (39.4%), he is at his best on rat-a-tat passes up to 9 yards (79.7%). In this version of the four-wide offense, a tight end was employed as an added blocker and a post-up receiver against safeties. Despite tight end Greyson Morgan’s exit two weeks ago, the Warriors will keep the TE option, but with Solo Vaipulu or Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole used more as an H-back or fullback. Tight end Devon Tauaefa, at 6-4 and 205 pounds, is regarded as a slot receiver. In four-receiver sets, Koali Nishigaya runs the most precise routes. Nishigaya has caught 76% of passes as a primary target. The Warriors also hope to resolve their early-game struggles. Their average first possession is 4.3 yards. They have been out-scored 66-17 in the first quarter. Running back Tylan Hines, whose play count is expected to increase as he becomes healthier, might provide a boost. Left tackle Josh Atkins expects improved play from the O-line. “I put a lot on us,” Atkins said. “We have to bring it. We have to spark the fire.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 290 Sr.

Edge—6 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-1 240 Sr.

MLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 220 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 220 So.

NB/CB—0 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So.

S—7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Jr.

The secondary is divided. The corners are the self-styled “Three Hunnet,” a reference to the Battle of Thermopylae, where Leonidas led a Greek army featuring 300 Spartans to victory over the Persians. “We have a small group,” Caleb Brown said of the corners, “but we feel we’re the strongest. We don’t have one Leonidas. We think all of us are Leonidas.” With the emergence of Brown, Devyn King and JoJo Forest, and Virdel Edwards II’s return to good health, Cam Stone has been taking reps at nickelback. The safeties have embraced the handle “the Misfits,” according to Meki Pei. “We’re a bunch of people from all over — different places, different backgrounds — but we come together as one.” Although the nickel position has some safety responsibilities — cover slots and tight ends, move into the tackle box — Stone retains his corner allegiance. “We just expanded our territory,” Stone said. The Warriors are expecting a boost up front with Anthony Sagapolutele and Foi Sila rejoining the D-tackle rotation. In the best game of his two-season UH career, reserve D-end Tariq Jones amassed seven tackles, including a backfield stop, against UNLV. Jalen Smith is set to make his second consecutive start at will linebacker.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 190 Sr.

KO/H—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

KR—0 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

KR—84 Chuuky Hines 6-1 180 So.

When Wyatt Tucker could not secure an extra season, Ole Miss transfer Solomon Landrum joined as an experienced long snapper. The son of former Atlanta Falcons tight end Mike Landrum also has showed his speed and versatility. He has two tackles on punt coverage this season. Justin Sinclair, who has rotated between nickelback and safety, leads the Warriors with five coverage tackles, including four on punts.