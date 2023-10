Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My sense tells me Israeli ground forces should not enter Gaza any time soon. Not all Palestinians support Hamas. Read more

My sense tells me Israeli ground forces should not enter Gaza any time soon. Not all Palestinians support Hamas. Israel would do best to connect with those willing to expose Hamas and gain the coordinates needed to do its aerial business. Use this connection to help build on getting more freedoms and rights for the Palestinians.

It is a terrible, horrific situation that can be made more costly in terms of human life, demonstrating the need to smash Hamas. Let unrest grow within Gaza and the Palestinians will expose Hamas.

Matthew Bernstein

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter