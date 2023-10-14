comscore 2 more burn zones in Lahaina accessible on Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 more burn zones in Lahaina accessible on Monday

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green on Friday announced the completion of an emergency access route prior to the reopening of Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High schools to students next week. Read more

