comscore Mala Wharf in Lahaina reopens today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Mala Wharf in Lahaina reopens today

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mala boat ramp sits in the foreground with the original 1922 concrete Mala Pier behind it.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mala boat ramp sits in the foreground with the original 1922 concrete Mala Pier behind it.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A residential checkpoint is manned by the Hawaii Army National Guard near the Mala ramp entrance.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A residential checkpoint is manned by the Hawaii Army National Guard near the Mala ramp entrance.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Mala Wharf reopens today for full-time recreational vessel use. The facility received a trailer from Maui County that will provide a space for staff to work from. Above, a view of the Mala Wharf parking lot.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Mala Wharf reopens today for full-time recreational vessel use. The facility received a trailer from Maui County that will provide a space for staff to work from. Above, a view of the Mala Wharf parking lot.

The opening of the popular ramp comes as Maui County lifts affected burn area-access restrictions in and around Mala Wharf and the U.S. Coast Guard ends safety zone limits on ocean access near Mala. Read more

Previous Story
Federal aid available for unemployed Maui workers

Scroll Up