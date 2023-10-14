Mala Wharf in Lahaina reopens today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The opening of the popular ramp comes as Maui County lifts affected burn area-access restrictions in and around Mala Wharf and the U.S. Coast Guard ends safety zone limits on ocean access near Mala. Read more

In what may be the first sign of pre-fire normalcy returning to Lahaina’s burn zone, the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation today is opening Mala Wharf to noncommercial boaters.

The opening of the popular ramp comes as Maui County lifts affected burn area-access restrictions in and around Mala Wharf and the U.S. Coast Guard ends safety zone limits on ocean access near Mala.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen called the opening of Mala Wharf “an important step forward in our recovery efforts.”

“Reopening Mala Wharf to our local recreational boaters means that our residents will now be able to use the boat ramp daily,” the mayor said. He added that it will give folks more opportunity to reconnect with family on Molokai and Lanai across the channels.

Commercial vessel operations are scheduled to resume Monday and for now continue on weekdays only, while noncommercial fishermen and recreational boaters can use the ramp 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Opening today at 6 a.m., the ramp will also be available for those who need to access vessels moored offshore.

Meanwhile, salvage operations continue at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, where the Aug. 8 wildfire that devastated the historic town destroyed at least 80 vessels.

Land Board Chair Dawn Chang last week estimated that the harbor would not be available for use for at least 12 to 24 months and might end up being opened in phases.

At Mala a portable trailer will provide temporary office space for harbor agents who will oversee and monitor the facility. Mala was not manned before the fire, but officials said they want to be cautious considering the safety concerns following the fire.

Signs have been installed at Mala Wharf warning of potential health risks from exposure to contaminants in the ocean water. Samples from nearshore waters were taken by the Division of Aquatic Resources, but the results are not available yet. Officials said it’s unknown whether fish caught in these waters are safe to eat.

Chang estimated last week that Mala Wharf would be opened in 30 to 60 days as officials were trying to obtain a trailer for the site. But then Maui County stepped up and provided the trailer, allowing today’s opening. The county was also able to ensure water and sewer services at the site.

According to the county, vehicular access to the wharf can be made from Honoapiilani Highway. Turn left onto Kapunakea Street, turn left onto Front Street and then turn makai onto Mala Wharf Road.

While the beach adjacent to the wharf is not under Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation jurisdiction, DOBOR maintenance workers devoted a great deal of time cleaning up fire debris there, including lots of wood with nails or screws sticking out.

State officials said Mala’s 16 commercial permittees are being informed by letter about commercial operations starting Monday. The following rules apply until further notice for current Mala Wharf permit holders:

>> Only existing Mala Wharf commercial permittees in good standing may access the Mala ramp on weekdays only. It is closed to commercial activity on weekends and all holidays.

>> Commercial operators will be required to shuttle their passengers to Mala Wharf in order to reduce traffic in the surrounding area and minimize visitors traveling through fire- affected areas.

>> All permitted shoreline commercial activities will be prohibited due to water quality concerns. Mala’s 10 shoreline commercial permittees, including operations in snorkeling and scuba, will be notified when their operations can resume.

>> Any Mala Wharf commercial permit holder who violates any of the conditions could face revocation of their permit.

During a virtual meeting for West Maui boaters last week, Chang listened to complaints and concerns from both commercial and noncommercial users regarding crowded conditions at Mala Wharf.

She polled the attendees whether they would be open to expanding trailer parking at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to accommodate Mala commercial operators and make the ramp available for recreational use only. An overwhelming majority of 87% voted yes, and Chang said she would look into the proposal and discuss the potential options at future meetings with the Maui community.