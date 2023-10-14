Man, 30, pleads not guilty to Chinatown assault of woman, 85
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dylan Moniz appears in Circuit Court Thursday. Standing with Moniz is public defender Tiara Maumau.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree