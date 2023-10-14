comscore Man, 30, pleads not guilty to Chinatown assault of woman, 85 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 30, pleads not guilty to Chinatown assault of woman, 85

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Dylan Moniz appears in Circuit Court Thursday. Standing with Moniz is public defender Tiara Maumau.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dylan Moniz appears in Circuit Court Thursday. Standing with Moniz is public defender Tiara Maumau.

The 30-year-old man charged with second-degree assault in the Oct. 4 attack of an 85-year-old woman in Chinatown pleaded not guilty Thursday. Read more

