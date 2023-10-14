comscore Operations to remove fuel at Red Hill begin Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Operations to remove fuel at Red Hill begin Monday

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, left, talked Friday with Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Martha Guzman as they looked at the Empire State tanker vessel at Pearl Harbor.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, left, talked Friday with Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Martha Guzman as they looked at the Empire State tanker vessel at Pearl Harbor.

  The Empire State tanker ship, docked Friday at Pearl Harbor, will play an important part in the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility. The vessel is able to carry 11 million gallons of fuel.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Empire State tanker ship, docked Friday at Pearl Harbor, will play an important part in the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility. The vessel is able to carry 11 million gallons of fuel.

  Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks during a news conference Friday at Pearl Harbor.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks during a news conference Friday at Pearl Harbor.

On that day, defueling 104 million gallons of aviation and marine fuel contained inside the once secret, underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is expected to commence. Read more

