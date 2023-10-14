Operations to remove fuel at Red Hill begin Monday
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, left, talked Friday with Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Martha Guzman as they looked at the Empire State tanker vessel at Pearl Harbor.
The Empire State tanker ship, docked Friday at Pearl Harbor, will play an important part in the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility. The vessel is able to carry 11 million gallons of fuel.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks during a news conference Friday at Pearl Harbor.