Polynesian Cultural Center honors its Living Treasures

The Polynesian Cultural Center celebrated its 60th anniversary this month by recognizing 14 of its former employees who were chosen to receive the center’s Living Treasures award.

Alongside the 14 awardees, eight others were also honored with the center’s exemplary services award, all of whom were presented with plaques in two private events held in early August, said PCC’s vice president of cultural presentations, Delsa Moe.

“These Living Treasures, to us, their value continues to increase as cultural ways seem to be replaced quickly with the ease of modern conveniences,” Moe said. “We recognize the value in keeping these traditions alive, and we hope that the younger generation will also take interest in these things and perpetuate these cultural practices.”

The Living Treasures award was first created in 1980 and given to nine people who worked a minimum of 10 years as either an employee of the center or contracted by the center. Recipients are renowned experts in what they do within PCC and beyond; their work aligns with PCC’s mission; and they are no longer employees of the center, Moe said.

Meanwhile, the center’s exemplary services award was created in 2013 to honor outstanding employees who are exceptional in areas outside of cultural expertise. These people are no longer employed by PCC, but have worked for it either full time or part time for a minimum of 30 years, and are also a friend to the PCC mission, Moe said.

For the center’s 50th anniversary in 2013, the first Exemplary Services award was presented alongside 17 others who were recognized as Living Treasures.

For the center’s 60th anniversary, PCC considered 22 nominees for the Living Treasures award and 10 for Exemplary Services awards, Moe said.

“It was quite difficult to whittle it down,” she said. “Every single one of these individuals did not work here for accolades of any kind. … They do it because of their integrity, their desire to help and be a really good employee and contributor to the cultures.”

Among the Living Treasures are kumu hula, those who specialize in weaving arts, cultural knowledge, Hawaiian quilting, steel guitar playing, costume design, carving and more, Moe said.

Tauasa Sielu Avea, a Samoan cultural arts practitioner who worked at PCC for about 22 years, said he was surprised to receive the award.

“It was the best experience of my life, coming from the islands and being able to showcase the culture that I lived in back home to people that come from everywhere,” he said. “I think I have performed for millions and millions of people. … It was an incredible place to really showcase your patriotism, your inner heart and your inner spirit, not only the culture.”

Ellen Gay Dela Rosa, a Hawaiian performing arts practitioner who worked at PCC for about 43 years, said the experience was the greatest she has had.

“It was my first exposure to the other islands — Pacific islands, Samoans, Tongans, Fijians, Maori and Tahitians,” she said.

After working at PCC during high school, Dela Rosa briefly left her job there to pursue a degree in teaching. But after graduation, PCC reached out to her and offered a job.

“Being offered the opportunity to return, it was just an answer to my prayers,” Dela Rosa said. “I gave up my career in teaching … and I decided to come back and stay. And then later on, I became the promotion team manager, and we traveled the world for the center.”

She would later take on a position as the theater director, which she said was a job she had dreamed of in high school.

“I (was) getting awarded for something that I enjoy doing,” Dela Rosa said. “It’s just an enjoyable time to be working at the center and doing something that you love.”

In recognizing PCC’s Living Treasures, as well as the Exemplary Services awardees, Moe hopes others will be inspired to find more connection to their own self-identity to find their own ways to contribute positively to the world.

“There’s a lot of cultural value that the rest of the world can learn from the people of Polynesia,” Moe said. “We hope that giving these awards and recognizing these traits will instill the desire in the younger generation to learn from their kupuna.”

This year’s Living Treasure awardees are Sela Feinga, Fakasi’ieiki “Fasi” Tovo, Cy Bridges, Keith Awai, Ellen Gay Dela Rosa, Mildred Enos, Tauasa Sielu Avea, Eseta Toelupe, Inoke Suguturaga, Elisa Teriipaia, Steve Cheney, William Mahoni, Faivaola Eric Shumway and Leilua Logoitino Apelu.

Exemplary Service awardees are: Mahana Pulotu, Toiva Lake, Fifita Unga, Kelela Lombard, Larry Yuen, John Muaina, Michael Foley, and Leslie Steward.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.