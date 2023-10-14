comscore Polynesian Cultural Center honors its Living Treasures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Polynesian Cultural Center honors its Living Treasures

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER The Polynesian Cultural Center celebrated its 60th anniversary this month by recognizing 14 of its former employees who were chosen to receive the center’s Living Treasures award.

    COURTESY POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER

    The Polynesian Cultural Center celebrated its 60th anniversary this month by recognizing 14 of its former employees who were chosen to receive the center’s Living Treasures award.

The Polynesian Cultural Center celebrated its 60th anniversary this month by recognizing 14 of its former employees who were chosen to receive the center’s Living Treasures award. Read more

Previous Story
Federal aid available for unemployed Maui workers

Scroll Up