Coach Timmy Chang expects some top players to return against San Diego State

Muscle Beach is thinning.

Formerly known as the Pit, Muscle Beach is the nickname for the area where players recovering from injuries work out during Hawaii football practices.

Due in part to last week’s bye, according to head coach Timmy Chang, “We’re getting healthier. We’re not fully healthy. We haven’t had some of our best players available for some games. We haven’t been fully healthy since maybe (the opener against) Vanderbilt. That’s part of football.”

Receivers Jonah Panoke and Chuuky Hines, reserve defensive tackles Anthony Sagapolutele and Foi Shaw, and cornerback Virdel Edwards II are expected to play in today’s nationally televised game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex. Chang also is hopeful slashback Tylan Hines — a triple threat as a running back, receiver and returner — will play extensively.

“He comes back, he aggravates it, he comes back,” Chang said of Hines’s injury.

Edwards’ possible return gives flexibility to the secondary. Edwards, Caleb Brown, JoJo Forest and Devyn King can rotate at cornerback, enabling Cam Stone to play nickelback. Stone, who has recovered from an injury, also can be used as a kickoff returner. Wideout Steven McBride has cemented the punt returner’s job.

Jalen Smith, the third defender to start at will linebacker this season, has played well in place of injured Logan Taylor and Nalu Emerson.

“That kid is going to be a starter for us for years to come,” Chang said of Smith. “He’s getting more experience. It’s kind of like how Logan stepped in last year after Isaiah (Tufaga) went out. It’s good. It’s building depth for us. From where we were to where we are now, I see a lot of good things.”

UH also is seeking to jump-start a run-and-shoot offense that has only a field goal in six opening drives this season. The Rainbow Warriors’ opening drives average 4.3 yards.

To counter opposing pass rushes that have amassed 25 sacks this year, former UH quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison is in town as a consultant/observer, providing post-practice notes to Chang and starting quarterback Brayden Schager. Schager has worked on his footwork, his eye discipline in going through his progressions, and quickening his release.

With the offense fully installed, Chang, who calls the offensive plays, has tried to simplify the approach.

“The run and shoot, by any means, is not simple,” Chang said. “But being simple is how we talk about it and teach it.”

Both teams arrived at 2-4 records the hard way. The Warriors lost to Power Five schools Vanderbilt, Stanford and Oregon. After winning their first two games, the Aztecs lost to UCLA and Oregon State of the Pac-12, and two of the top Mountain West teams (Boise State and Air Force).

“I like where these guys are at,” Chang said of the Warriors. “They’re home against a very tough opponent. I expect it to be a tough game. These guys are ready for the challenge. It was good for them to push the reset button, and get ready for the last seven games of the season.”

In this uneven season, the Aztecs found something to cheer during a team meeting on Monday. Head coach Brady Hoke pretended not to notice 5-foot-6, 205-pound running back Martin Blake’s presence.

“He said, ‘We’re missing somebody,’” Blake recalled. “We’re all looking around to see who was missing. He said, ‘It’s Martin Blake.’ I said, ‘I’m right here, Coach.’ He was like, ‘You’ve got a scholarship.’ It blew my mind. …Oh, man, it’s the best feeling in the world to know the work is showing. It’s all in what you reap and what you sow.”