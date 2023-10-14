comscore Coach Timmy Chang expects some top players to return against San Diego State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Timmy Chang expects some top players to return against San Diego State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022 UH coach Timmy Chang hopes Tylan Hines, a threat as running back, receiver and returner, can play extensively.

Receivers Jonah Panoke and Chuuky Hines, reserve defensive tackles Anthony Sagapolutele and Foi Shaw, and cornerback Virdel Edwards II are expected to play in today’s nationally televised game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex. Read more

