Coach Timmy Chang expects some top players to return against San Diego State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022
UH coach Timmy Chang hopes Tylan Hines, a threat as running back, receiver and returner, can play extensively.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree