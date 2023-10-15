comscore Column: Speak up during Free Speech Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Speak up during Free Speech Week

  • By Roger McKeague
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Roger McKeague

As Free Speech Week is officially celebrated this year from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, the time is right to focus attention on the value of this critical constitutional right granted to every U.S. citizen. Read more

