Letter: Don’t place names on American flag

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently vehicles in Kailua have been seen with American flags that have had names imposed on the flag. Read more

Recently vehicles in Kailua have been seen with American flags that have had names imposed on the flag.

I respectfully request that this practice stop.

All of us need to remember that the Stars and Stripes is “our” flag, not “my” flag. Congress has passed guidelines about how the flag is to be treated and respected.

One guideline concerns placing names or other items on the flag. 4 USC 8 states: “(g) The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.”

If you love the flag, if you believe in the rule of law, if you profess to be a good American, respect the proper way to treat the flag.

Edward B. Hanel Jr.

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter