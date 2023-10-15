comscore Letter: Don’t place names on American flag | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t place names on American flag

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recently vehicles in Kailua have been seen with American flags that have had names imposed on the flag. Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘A‘ohe mālama, pau i ka CRB

Scroll Up