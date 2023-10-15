Letter: Identify Navy’s part of water bill increase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) ratepayers are facing increased rates due in part to the Navy’s Red Hill snafu. Part of the BWS’ proposed rate increase is to cover the cost of developing other sources of water to replace those lost due to the Navy leaking jet fuel into our aquifer.

The Navy should cover that cost, not ratepayers.

I realize that the Navy has not stepped forward and taken financial responsibility for its actions, and BWS is being prudent in spending our money up front to develop new sources rather than wait for reimbursement from the Navy, potentially leaving us without adequate water sources.

I suggest that BWS separate out the costs due to the Navy’s fuel leaks, and while pursuing reimbursement, also break that out into a separate line item into every bill we receive, to regularly remind us of the cost of the Navy’s snafu.

Nobu Nakamoto

Aiea

