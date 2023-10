Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 17

6:40 p.m. today

Juk-ryong decides to side with Hong In-bang, and Yeon-hee convinces Cho Young to stand with Yi Sung-gye. Hong In-bang tries to escape by boat but is captured when Dae-geun betrays him. Gil Tae-mi tries to leave Gaegyung, but Yi Bang-ji finds him first.

Episode 18

7:50 p.m. today

Yi Ban-ji and Gil Tae-mi have a showdown in the middle of a busy street. Gil Sun-mi witnesses his brother’s last moments. Boon-yi is surprised to see Dae-geun alive. Juk-ryong makes a deal with General Choi Young and hands him the secret ledger.

“Fanletter Please” (four-part special)

Part 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Superstar Kang Hee faces a critical point in her career. When a rumor circulates, she discards all her fan letters. While stressing over her predicament, she runs into her first love, Jung Suk, by chance. He’s now a single dad with a sick child who happens to be her biggest fan.

Part 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Kang Hee learns everything started with Jung Suk’s fake correspondences. She decides to tell a white lie to protect Jung Suk and Yuna. Meanwhile, others scheme again to frame her.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 97-98

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su is attacked while trying to rescue Young-shin from the kidnappers. Sook-jung prays for Kyung-su. Jong-woo confesses the truth to Jong-kwon. He realizes that he misunderstood Young-shin and asks for forgiveness. Young-shin looks at Jong-kwon with loving eyes, as she knows he’s her father.

Episodes 99-100

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Kyung-su wakes up but he suffers from amnesia. Sook-jung tells Young-shin that she should repay his kindness by leaving Kyung-su. Sook-jung takes Kyung-su to his house.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 83

7:50 p.m. Friday

Damdeok wants to go and rescue Damju personally but is dissuaded; instead, he sends Cheongun to Houyan. Ko Un sees Seol Ji and Danbi after they meet with Damju. Yiryeong objects to Damdeok sending Cheongun without having consulted the court and Feng Ba uses this opportunity to try to eliminate Damdeok.

Episode 84

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Feng Ba and the Houyan troops attack and shoot arrows at Damdeok. When Damdeok falls, they celebrate and congratulate Yiryeong saying that he will become the new king of Goguryeo. But Damdeok gets up and chases after Feng Ba and the Houyan troops. In the meantime, Cheongun soldiers try to rescue Damju from Houyan.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.