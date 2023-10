Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The KEY Project in Kahaluu invites the public to the Ko‘olau ‘Ohana Festival, its annual fundraiser, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The free event will offer a variety of food trucks, vendor and educational booths, games and other activities at its campus on 47-200 Waihe‘e Road.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Ho‘omaika‘i Hula Studio, Kahalu‘u Ukulele Band, Ko‘olau Shotokan ­Karate, Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, and Sunway and Peni Dean.

KEY stands for Kualoa-Heeia Ecumenical Youth; the project was founded in 1968 as a grassroots civic resource for the multicultural community. Email info@keyproject.org or call 808-239-5777.