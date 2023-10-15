comscore Coast Guard puts 2 new environmental focused units on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coast Guard puts 2 new environmental focused units on Oahu

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • U.S. COAST GUARD / 2022 Lt. j.g. Mary Sims radios her team while aboard fishing vessel Hua Nan Yu 769 during a fisheries boarding in the Republic of the Marshall Islands exclusive economic zone.

    U.S. COAST GUARD / 2022

    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims radios her team while aboard fishing vessel Hua Nan Yu 769 during a fisheries boarding in the Republic of the Marshall Islands exclusive economic zone.

The Coast Guard is expanding its engagement in the Pacific and beyond to tackle illegal fishing and respond to environmental disasters. Read more

