Mililani sets school scoring record in win over Waipahu

Mililani 74, Waipahu 18

Trojans junior quarterback Kini McMillan threw for four touchdowns and rushed for four scores to lead the Trojans to their highest-scoring game in school history.

McMillan finished 24-for-37 for 293 yards and rushed nine times for 94 yards for the Trojans (8-1, 6-0), who completed an undefeated regular season in OIA play.

Waipahu quarterback Elijah Mendoza, who set the single-game school passing record in a win over Kailua last weekend, finished 20-for-45 for 301 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

At John Kauinana Stadium

Waipahu (4-4, 4-2) 6 6 6 0 — 18

Mililani (8-1, 6-0) 13 20 21 20 — 74

WAIP—Eric Stephens 47 pass from Elijah Mendoza (kick blocked)

MIL—Kanoa Ferreira 27 pass from Kini McMillan (Lyric Sarae kick)

MIL—Davyn Joseph 35 pass from McMillan (kick failed)

MIL—McMillan 4 run (Sarae kick)

WAIP—Jayden Chanel 65 pass from Mendoza (kick failed)

MIL—McMillan 15 run (kick failed)

MIL—Joseph 84 punt return (Sarae kick)

MIL—McMillan 13 run (Sarae kick)

MIL—Onosai Salanoa 6 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—McMillan 6 run (Sarae kick)

WAIP—Stephens 59 pass from Mendoza (pass failed)

MIL—Isaiah Padello 30 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—Ethan Biondine 31 interception return (kick failed)

MIL—Elijah Nua 67 interception return (Sarae kick)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Faafetai Failauga 7-34, Chanel 1-9, Caleb Lauifi 1-4, Zaeden Reyes 1-1, Ezra Nahoopii 1-0, Mendoza 3-(minus 21). Mililani: Nakoa Kahana-Travis 13-98, McMillan 9-94.

PASSING—Waipahu: Mendoza 20-45-3-301. Mililani: McMillan 24-37-1-293, Joseph 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Stephens 6-140, Chanel 9-123, Failauga 2-18, Tai Aipia-Barrett 1-17, Lauifi 1-2, Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 1-1. Mililani: Salanoa 6-68, Padello 3-50, Joseph 2-44, Derek Tsuchiyama 5-43, Ferreira 3-37, N. Kahana-Travis 2-34, Andrew Manivong Jr. 3-17.

Kapolei 41, Waianae 7

Junior quarterback Liatama Amisone threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards and two more scores to lead the Hurricanes (7-2, 5-1) over the Seariders (1-7, 1-4).

Sophomore Kaina Kamohalii caught four passes for 163 yards and a touchdown to give him his sixth 100-yard receiving games of the season for Kapolei, which won a seventh game in a season for the first time since it advanced to the state semifinals in the Open Division in 2016.

At Kapolei

Waianae (1-7, 1-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Kapolei (7-2, 5-1) 7 13 7 14 — 41

KAP—Kaina Kamohalii 58 pass from Liatama Amisone (Hurley Kennedy kick)

KAP—Amisone 3 run (Kennedy kick)

KAP—Zayne Pasion 20 pass from Amisone (kick failed)

KAP—Vaimetua Kamakele 8 run (Kennedy kick)

KAP—Amisone 62 run (Kennedy kick)

WAIN—Slater Kaleiohi 98 kickoff return (Brysen Ferreira kick)

KAP—Laakea Tapaoan 1 pass from Kekoa Koong (Kennedy kick)

RUSHING—Waianae: Dayton Kuhiiki 13-46, Alika Idica 4-9, Team 3-(minus 26), Shanceten Lagunero 12-(minus 52). Kapolei: Amisone 7-122, Kamakele 5-44, Chase Camarillo 3-20, Reeno Teo 5-10, Koong 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Waianae: Lagunero 8-16-1-115, Joey Iokia 1-1-0-12. Kapolei: Amisone 19-29-2-303, Koong 2-4-0-2.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Jaceten Schlitzkus 4-50, Hayven Pinson 2-47, David Maxwell Jr. 2-18, Kaezen Madeira 1-12. Kapolei: Kamohalii 4-163, Pasion 3-40, Noah Gould 2-23, Izaea Lino 2-17, Tristen Inay 1-13, Camarillo 1-9, Tapaoan 3-8.

Campbell 68, Moanalua 3

Sabers junior quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 319 yards and six touchdowns and became the 19th quarterback from an Oahu high school to surpass 6,000 career passing yards in a win over Na Menehune.

Backup quarterback Donny Faavi Jr. added three touchdown passes for the Sabers (7-2, 5-1), who finished with 632 total yards.

Sagapolutele has thrown for 6,121 yards and 57 touchdowns in 20 career games, pushing him to 16th on the all-time list, passing Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura.

At Campbell

Moanalua (1-6-1, 1-4-1) 0 0 3 0 — 3

Campbell (7-2, 5-1) 26 28 7 7 — 68

CAMP—Tainoa Lave 9 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (kick blocked)

CAMP—Zayden Alviar-Costa 6 pass from Sagapolutele (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—Rowen-Ray Bucao 7 pass from Sagapolutele (run failed)

CAMP—Lautaimi Falaniko 17 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—Bailee Lopez 80 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—Alviar-Costa 26 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—James Steffany-Fiame 31 run (Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—Falaniko Scanlan 21 pass from Donny Faavi Jr. (Wyckstandt kick)

CAMP—Brystin Sansano 19 pass from Faavi Jr. (Wyckstandt kick)

MOA—FG Andy Nguyen 43

CAMP—Cameron Mamiya 27 pass from Faavi Jr. (Wyckstandt kick)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Thor Gante 5-17, Kama Corales 1-3, Jayce Bareng 1-(minus 1), Tayden Evan Kaawa 11-(minus 21). Campbell: Scanlan 6-54, Brayson Cullen 1-48, Steffany-Fiame 4-43, Sansano 1-33, Faavi Jr. 2-22, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 1-10, Xyler Jarra 1-6, Sagapolutele 1-0.

PASSING—Moanalua: Kaawa 11-25-1-119, Corales 0-1-0-0. Campbell: Sagapolutele 18-22-0-319, Faavi Jr. 5-10-0-97.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Niko Armstead-Lehti 2-66, Kila Keone 4-41, Corales 3-10, Reshod Scott 1-2, Bareng 1-0.Campbell: Alviar-Costa 6-105, Bucao 4-86, Rusten Abang 3-53, Scanlan 3-49, Mamiya 1-27, Lave 2-25, Lopez 1-22, Sansano 1-19, Falaniko 1-17, Caysean Melvin 1-13.

No. 1 Kahuku 7, Leilehua 0, Fft.

The Red Raiders (9-1, 6-0) extended their winning streak to 30 against Hawaii opponents with the Mules (4-5, 3-3) deciding to forfeit to get ready for the OIA Division I playoffs.