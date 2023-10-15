Igiede, Guersching, Alexander help Wahine rebound vs. Cal Poly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team rebounded nicely Saturday against Cal Poly.

Amber Igiede finished with 16 kills, and Paula Guersching and Caylen Alexander each added 12 as the Rainbow Wahine beat the Mustangs 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Hawaii, which was coming off a five-set loss to UC Santa Barbara on Friday, moved to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in Big West play. Hawaii and Long Beach State are tied for second behind UCSB (8-0).

“We just told them we have to come out and start taking care of what we can take care of,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “At some point, I don’t know which team is going to show up. They turned things around and played a lot better today.”

Igiede said: “We knew we had to come back harder. It was hard coming back from a five-setter.”

Kate Lang finished with 44 assists, and Tayli Ikenaga, who was making her first start at libero this season in place of Talia Edmonds, had key service runs in the third and fourth sets for the Rainbow Wahine, who hit .194.

“It was really exciting. I was really glad to be back on the court. It was good to be back in that libero jersey,” said Ikenaga, who also had 12 digs.

Hawaii finished with seven aces and 10 service errors, while Cal Poly had two and eight.

“We talked about it as a team, we need to get serves to our spots and what our coaches tell us to put other teams out of system,” Ikenaga said.

The first set had six ties and two lead changes before either team reached double figures.

The Rainbow Wahine went on an 8-1 run for a 14-9 advantage. The Mustangs were within 15-13 before Riley Wagoner put down all five of her first-set kills during Hawaii’s 10-5 finish.

Igiede and Guersching also had five kills in the set for the Rainbow Wahine, who hit .467 with 17 kills and three errors.

Cal Poly (5-3, 11-9) took a 10-6 advantage in the second set before Hawaii tied it 17-17. The Mustangs responded with a 5-1 run to get some cushion. Ikenaga’s ace got Hawaii within 22-21, but consecutive kills by Lizzy Markovska got Cal Poly to set point. The second kill fell to the floor after a miscommunication by the Rainbow Wahine. Hawaii fought off one set point on a kill from Igiede before Annabelle Thalken’s kill ended it.

The Rainbow Wahine, who faced a lot more resistance at the net, hit .152 in the set.

“We were doing good things but not capitalizing and making too many errors. It wasn’t something we couldn’t turn around,” Ah Mow said. “In the locker room, we told them we gave them a whole bunch of points.”

In the third set, Ikenaga had an ace during a 5-0 run, which put Hawaii up 13-10. The advantage reached 18-13 on a back-row kill by Alexander. The Rainbow Wahine scored the final two points of the set on a service error and Igiede’s left-handed kill.

Hawaii went on a 6-0 run with Ikenaga serving for a 19-14 lead in the fourth set.

Igiede was a part of three double-blocks during the spurt.

“We need to do better blocking,” Igiede said. “That felt really good, the three blocks.”

Alexander had an ace during a 5-0 run, which put the Rainbow Wahine ahead 24-15. Cal Poly saved one match point, but a hitting error by Markovska ended it.

The Mustangs had four kills and 13 hitting errors in the set. For the match, they hit .088.

Markovska had 15 kills and Emme Bullis finished with 39 assists for the Mustangs.

Hawaii will conclude its three-match road trip Tuesday against UC Davis at 3 p.m.