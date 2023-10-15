comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Oct. 15, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 15, 2023

  • Honolulu residents David and Amy Monk snapped a selfie in front of a sign for “Aloha Boricua” at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan, N.Y. The play, which is about Puerto Rican settlers in Hawaii, ran in December 2022.

  • At left, Honolulu resident Cheryl Osumi spotted Hawaii Burger & Cafe at the Sano Premium Outlets in Sano, Japan, in January. Photo by Kayoko Kailani Ami.

  • On a road trip through Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming, Trent Reis of Ewa Beach discovered the Oahu Hawaiian BBQ, Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine in Bismarck, N.D., in September 2022. Photo by Christine Reis.

