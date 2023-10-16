comscore Letter: Celebrity contributors show compassion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Celebrity contributors show compassion

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On my, dear Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson each donated $10 million in support of the survivors of the Lahaina fire tragedy (“Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash to his and Oprah’s Maui fund,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 9). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: A better approach to peace in Holy Land

Scroll Up