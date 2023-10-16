Letter: Celebrity contributors show compassion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On my, dear Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson each donated $10 million in support of the survivors of the Lahaina fire tragedy (“Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash to his and Oprah’s Maui fund,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 9). I believe the majority of us are thankful for their compassion, kindness and generosity.

I believe they were trying to motivate their fellow rich friends, not the impoverished, to share their wealth. Kudos to both Oprah and Dwayne for their warm thoughtful donations.

Jane Katayama

Waialae Iki

