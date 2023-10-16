comscore Letter: Fire aftermath could hurt HECO customers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Fire aftermath could hurt HECO customers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Aug. 8 fiery destruction of Lahaina Town and the deaths of too many of its residents has had devastating effects on the community and its commercial businesses. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: A better approach to peace in Holy Land

Scroll Up