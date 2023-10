Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a nightmare before Christmas for those who look forward to Hallowbaloo, a Halloween-themed festival that draws thousands to Chinatown annually: The planned 14th Hallowbaloo on Oct. 28 has been cancelled. Read more

It’s a nightmare before Christmas for those who look forward to Hallowbaloo, a Halloween-themed festival that draws thousands to Chinatown annually: The planned 14th Hallowbaloo on Oct. 28 has been cancelled.

Complaints arose over public access to the city blocks closed to traffic for the event, and the city reacted by requiring organizers to either create a roped-off “beer garden” for alcohol or hold an alcohol-free event to receive a permit. But Hallowbaloo covers its costs by selling wristbands allowing liquor consumption, so the event is “ghosting” Chinatown. Organizers promise to try again next year.