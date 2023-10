Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Problems at the Hawaii State Hospital are tough and chronic — but let’s hope a new administrator can make headway. Read more

Problems at the Hawaii State Hospital are tough and chronic — but let’s hope a new administrator can make headway. Kenneth Luke, a board-certified psychiatrist, now has the job, after serving as interim administrator since May. He oversees 600-plus employees, with four associate administrators overseeing organizational and support services, clinical services, nursing services and quality management.

In August, Luke fired three top-level managers — so perhaps a fresh team can indeed tackle the hospital’s top issues of patient overcrowding and ongoing staff shortages.