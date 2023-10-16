A village for Maui fire evacuees takes shape amid challenges
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, David Sellers, principal architect for Hawaii Off Grid, walks among Continest home units in Kahului. The home units are made from shipping containers.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the interior of a Continest home unit is seen fully furnished. The first phase of the project is set to end in November.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, David Sellers, principal architect for Hawaii Off Grid, points to a water tank near a village of Continest home units.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Hawaii Off Grid team members stand under one of the common areas under construction in Kahului.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree