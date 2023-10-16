comscore Lahaina fire evacuees being evicted from temporary shelters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Lahaina fire evacuees being evicted from temporary shelters

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charles Nahale holds a letter from Soleil Management that says he and others at the Sands of Kahana Resort in Lahaina had to vacate by Sept. 30. He has looked for other housing but said there are not enough available affordable units.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Charles Nahale holds a letter from Soleil Management that says he and others at the Sands of Kahana Resort in Lahaina had to vacate by Sept. 30. He has looked for other housing but said there are not enough available affordable units.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Red Cross, through contracts with three property management companies, has placed more than 1,400 Lahaina evacuees at the luxury Honua Kai Resort & Spa.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Red Cross, through contracts with three property management companies, has placed more than 1,400 Lahaina evacuees at the luxury Honua Kai Resort & Spa.

Charles Nahale spent days sleeping in his car and whatever chairs that he could find after fleeing for his life from the Lahaina fire that razed the old Hawaiian family compound where he rented an ohana unit on Front Street. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 6-12, 2023

Scroll Up