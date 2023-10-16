comscore PUC needs definitive cause of Maui fire before HECO investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

PUC needs definitive cause of Maui fire before HECO investigation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Leodoloff Asuncion, Jr.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Leodoloff Asuncion, Jr.

The Public Utilities Commission needs an official finding of what caused the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires before investigating whether a lack of preparation by utility companies contributed to the tragedy that killed 98 people. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 6-12, 2023

Scroll Up