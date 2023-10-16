Vital Statistics: Oct. 6-12, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 6-12

>> Clifton Gabres Agra and Georleen Babayson Bacalso

>> Robert Stowe Allen Jr. and Alexandra Marie Sotiriadis

>> Robert James Arriola and Cat Tran Manh Quyen Dang

>> Lena Barthel and Manuel Unger

>> Bismark Boachie and Deidra Shanika McDowell

>> Justin James Cadiz and Rachele Fernandez Lamosao

>> Dustin Dennis Clark and Gabriela Castillo

>> Christopher Andrew Collier and Kelly Marie Miller

>> Larry Steven Delgado and Sara Esquipula Barrera

>> Ezralei Bautista Eugenio and Joshua Scott Sato-Asato

>> Benny Jose Oneha Fuentes Jr. and Tammie Makamae Lee

>> Alexandra Gentiana Gashi and Besart Rushiti

>> Nathalie May May Goh Livorness and Jordan Campbell McIntosh

>> Mark Allen Grooms and Christy Lynn Sowders

>> Bryan Thomas Hinkle and Kristin Kimiko Shimabukuro

>> Ashley Monica Horiuchi and Pablo Torres Jr.

>> Josephine Desminda Iuli and Diana Darlene Aguilar

>> Aprile Leann Jean Koffman and Brandon James Cribbs

>> Samantha Marie Leavy and Nicholas Albert Concepcion

>> Jorie Nicole Loss and Kauawelawelaokaiao Christiana Hookano

>> Steven Anthony Montana and Kirstie Dawn Kourim

>> Morgan Saleen Myles and Lindon Richielee Haughton

>> Meera Kandarpkumar Patel and Jacob William Roll

>> Jethro Eli Poulin III and Ginny May Pray

>> Joseph Gregory Quintero and Jennifer Nai Saephanh

>> Maile Ahnna Riehl and Timothy Kaelan Jenkins

>> Rachael Nadine Rivas and George Allen Sutherlin Jr.

>> Krystel May Rabara Roces and John Michael Bucasas Borreta

>> Madison Nicole Shannon and William Jared Lopez

>> Aimee Ariel Somermeier and Daniel Aaron Cusimano

>> Zehuan Song and Yuanzhen Cai

>> Jeffrey Scott Spencer and Bobbie Jeanette Collins

>> Sarah Lynn Stone and Matthew James Martineau

>> Angela Marie Strong and Robert Christopher Strong

>> Gabriel Hernandez Trieu and Shaina Marie Enrile Razon

>> John Rohit Wilson and Seataoaifalenaoti Shyon

>> Patrick Richard Wimmermark and Meagan Blair Carey

>> Xiangming Xue and Qianqian Cai

>> Chihiro Yasuda and Ayame Otsuki

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 6-12

>> Levi Oliver Allen

>> Miles Jae Baker

>> Jameson Don Box

>> Mylee Giani Bristol

>> Andrew Kaumeheiwa Chong

>> Blake Lucy Collins

>> Alondra Dubis

>> Chaleb James Masato Espiritu

>> Aubrey Eloise Fernandez

>> Zelma Nadine Ford

>> Lucca Asher Graves

>> Joseph Arlo Hardin

>> Madilyn Kisako Hashimoto

>> Brave Beau Lawrence

>> Leonardo Richard Blackstone Lewin

>> Eila Mimi Lower

>> Elia Rae Ortega

>> Kolea Jean Lihauikauaehoniikamoana Reis

>> Leilani Ruiz

>> Samara Yvonne Salters

>> Cruz Kensei Scoggin

>> Kaia Anu Thompson

>> Lupelele Taihina Tonumaipea

>> Gael Elias Maramba Torres