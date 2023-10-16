comscore Chang says Schager ‘starting to see it’ regarding run-and-shoot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Chang says Schager ‘starting to see it’ regarding run-and-shoot

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Twenty minutes after the final whistle sounded on Saturday’s 41-34 loss to San Diego State, Hawaii defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said the Rainbow Warriors did not have “time to sulk on it.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 15, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard – October 16, 2023

Scroll Up