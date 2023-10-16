Chang says Schager ‘starting to see it’ regarding run-and-shoot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Twenty minutes after the final whistle sounded on Saturday’s 41-34 loss to San Diego State, Hawaii defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said the Rainbow Warriors did not have “time to sulk on it.”

On Sunday, the Warriors were in hurry-up mode ahead of this coming Saturday’s road game against New Mexico. Because of Wednesday’s morning departure, the Warriors will not be able to practice that day. They moved up their contact practices, and will have sessions today and Tuesday.

“It’s tough to lose a day (of practice),” head coach Timmy Chang said.

In reviewing the SDSU game, Chang expressed disappointment in the Warriors relinquishing four turnovers and a blocked punt. The Aztecs parlayed three of the turnovers into 21 points. Of the Aztecs’ 14 drives, six began on the Warriors’ side of the field.

Chang said two of the second-half fumbles were preventable. “We work on ball security all the time,” said Chang, referencing the football-clutching technique known as vising. “We have to coach it better. And we have to hold them accountable. … In those times when (defenders) are holding you up, we have a technique that we use. We didn’t use the technique, and that’s when you need it.”

Chang, who calls the offensive plays, accepted blame for the pick-6 that expanded the Aztecs’ lead to 17-0 in the second quarter. On his dropback, quarterback Brayden Schager heard Chang use a code word that meant to release a pass into the right flat. Safety Deshawn McCuin cut in front of slotback Pofele Ashlock, intercepted and raced 70 yards for the touchdown.

“The interception was my fault,” Chang said. “He heard me say (a call). That’s why he threw it to the flat. He pulled the trigger on it. That’s my fault. I was like, ‘aw,’ I knew it, too.”

Despite the turnovers, Chang was pleased with the offensive rhythm following a difficult start when the Warriors’ first four drives ended with punts. Schager was 5-for-11 for 22 yards in the first quarter, and 24-for-36 for 405 yards after that.

“He’s starting to see it,” Chang said of Schager, a third-year Warrior. “His eyes are in the right spot. I knew he was going to play better because we got it to the simplest terms of run-and-shoot.”

A week ago, former UH coach Dan Morrison arrived in town as a consultant/observer. Among Morrison’s post-practice notes to Chang and Schager was to simplify the reads.

“Dan reminded me of that,” said Chang, who was a record-setting UH quarterback under Morrison’s guidance in the early 2000s. “It actually put a peaceful calm on me. (Schager) had the best week of practice. I was like, ‘the kid’s going to light it up, probably.’”

Chang also said Nick Cenacle’s first career touchdown, covering 52 yards, evoked memories of past run-and-shoot success. On a sail route, Cenacle gained a step on a defender to make the catch at the SDSU 29. Cenacle then cut up field, angled to the right and found the end zone.

Chang said he had not seen a play like that since implementing four-wide conceptions last year. “But that’s what I’m accustomed to happening in the run-and-shoot,” Chang said. “That’s what happens in the run-and-shoot. It was a good throw. (Schager is) going to start making more of those throws, and we’re going to start making those catches more consistently.”