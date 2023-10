Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Raiders, tying with Jabrill Peppers for the team lead with seven tackles. Six of them were solo. Tavai was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs in the first quarter but made up for it two plays later by picking off a pass by Jimmy Garoppolo. It was Tavai’s first interception since his rookie year in 2019 when he victimized Jameis Winston. Ten different players left the field with injuries during the contest, but Tavai escaped the carnage.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was the first receiver off the bench for the second straight game, but did not receive one of the team’s 46 targets in the loss to the Texans.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times with a long of 52 and one inside the 20-yard line in the loss to the Jaguars. Only one of his three punts were returned. He also served a holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals and two extra points.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Los Angeles is scheduled to play Dallas on Monday Night Football tonight, but Gilman is doubtful to play because of a heel injury. He missed last week’s game and didn’t log a single practice this week. Gilman hasn’t missed multiple games in a season since 2021.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive for the win over the Titans. He has not been active for a game yet in his rookie campaign. John Simpson, the starter ahead of him at left guard, left Sunday’s game with an injury in the first quarter and was replaced by Ben Cleveland before returning.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Dolphins but was third on the team with five tackles, three of them solo and one for a loss. Grugier-Hill’s team has not celebrated a victory since November of last year, a 13-game losing streak.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Jaguars, compiling three tackles and a sack of Trevor Lawrence on third-and-4 in the second quarter. He has sacked Jacksonville quarterbacks 5.5 times in his career, third most of any team behind the Houston Texans (8) and Seattle Seahawks (6). He has now appeared in 118 games in his career, tying Samson Satele for 12th most among players born in Hawaii.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made both of his field goals, from 22 and 24 yards, and two extra point tries in the win over the Saints. Three of his four kickoffs were touchbacks and the other one was returned to the 19-yard line. He has now made a field goal in 24 straight games. It was Fairbairn’s 100th NFL game, making him the 22nd player born in Hawaii to reach that milestone.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench on his birthday and hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow in the second quarter for his first career score and he did it despite a defensive holding call that was declined. Iosivas immediately handed the ball to the referee but Burrow alertly retrieved the souvenir. Iosivas was the last Bengal to score a touchdown on his birthday since offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth did it in 2010. “It’s right up there,” Iosivas said when asked if it is the best birthday of his life. “I had a couple of good ones as a kid. A TD on your birthday is comparable.”

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Pittsburgh is on a bye this week hoping starting guard James Daniels can get back into the lineup. Herbig has played every snap on offense in his place in the last two weeks. Hawaii-born Isaac Seumalu has solidified the other guard spot, not missing a snap this year.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Pittsburgh is on a bye this week. Herbig has played 79% of the special teams snaps this year but only 15% on defense.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Jets.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Panthers, putting up a quarterback rating of 126.0. He wasn’t sacked but he did fumble the ball once that running back Raheem Mostert recovered. He now has as many fumbles (6) as he had all of last year.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Came off the bench and played special teams in the win over the Patriots but wasn’t in on any tackles. Mauga has played in three straight games in his NFL career on special teams because the Raiders use a two-linebacker set as their base defense.