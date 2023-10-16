Scoreboard – October 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Aiea; Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waianae at Leilehua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls I playoffs: first round, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH girls II/III playoffs: first round, Assets at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Roosevelt vs. Anuenue at McKinley (White only, 5 p.m.); Kaimuki at McKinley (White at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 2-5, 0-2 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

!—Mountain West game

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

Kaimu Beach, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. Denis Mactagone 245.070 45.09

2. Walater Hiu 252.175 44.70

3. Bill Ching 253.986 44.30

4. Dexter Wong 244.487 43.65

5. Troy Kamaka 237.784 43.63

Kayaking

ILH Varsity Kayaking

Sprint Regatta

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Varsity Final

1. Abhi Erukulapati, Iolani 49.40

2. Cole Schwake, Mid-Pac 49.99

3. Oliver Miller, Le Jardin 51.55

4. Kaiehu Kawaninui, Kamehameha 52.12

5. Luke MacNaughton, Punahou 52.35

6. Haskel McKee-Seegal, Punahou 54.31

7. Tyler Lo, Mid-Pac 56.34

8. Micah Davis, Kamehameha 56.64

9. Kekainalu Kaawa, Kamehameha 59.44

10. Deacon Lajala, Punahou 1:11.41

Girls Varsity Final

1. Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pac 55.61

2. Halia Sniffen, Kamehameha 59.68

3. Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha 1:01.41

4. Sabina Funasaki, Punahou 1:01.87

5. Gigi Kiyabu, Mid-Pac 1:04.61

6. Kaiona Kim-Johnson, Iolani 1:04.83

7. Leia Schwengel, Punahou 1:05.46

8. Eva Ponciana, Kamehameha 1:06.66

9. Tiare Terry, Punahou 1:06.91

Golf

Maui Junior Classic

Sunday

At Wailea Blue Golf Course

Division Winners

Boys 11-12: Leo Saito, Hilo

Boys 13-14: Lakota Lee, Kihei

Boys 15-18: Reagan James Miles, Kihei

Girls 7-10: Lucy Cui, Honolulu

Girls 13-14: Jacey Kage, Aiea

Girls 15-18: Jasmine Wong, Honolulu

Air Riflery

OIA Championships

Saturday

At Moanalua High School

Boys Final Team Standings

1. Moanalua–2074 (Ryan Cochling, Bron

son Tafolo-Lin, Ian Sloman, Evanson Shi

moda)

2. Kaiser–2051 (Rowen Balagtas, Dono

van Collard, Connor Spedden, Reef To

losa)

3. Kalani–2001 (Aidan Gia-Diep, Kody Ha

yashi, Owen Noguchi, Anson Li)

4. Pearl City–1974 (Carson Ohira, Rylan

Koga, Cedric Hirota, Ryan Takeguchi)

5. Leilehua–1912 (Nicoangelo Ferrera, Jo

nash Cabias, Logan Delp, Aydan Clark)

Girls Final Team Standings

1. Pearl City–2057 (Jenna Liang, Chloe

Obuhanych, Brooke Hirota, Ella Wences

lao)

2. Moanalua–2039 (Meigan Mitsuyoshi,

Kirra Iwai, Makayla Hashimoto, Gianna

Fabre)

3. Kalani–2024 (Tifany Subramaniam,

Kailee Gabris, Anna Seavey, Keira Lam)

4. Leilehua–2014 (Isabel Rohan, Ryiane

Lei Pascua, Prenalyn Raymond, Kimberly

Grace Barit)