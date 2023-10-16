Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 16, 2023 Today Updated 9:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. SOCCER PacWest: Point Loma vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field. PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Aiea; Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waianae at Leilehua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). TUESDAY BOWLING ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls I playoffs: first round, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH girls II/III playoffs: first round, Assets at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani. OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Roosevelt vs. Anuenue at McKinley (White only, 5 p.m.); Kaimuki at McKinley (White at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 4 p.m. FOOTBALL UH schedule (Record 2-5, 0-2 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34 Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers Saturday Kaimu Beach, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1. Denis Mactagone 245.070 45.09 2. Walater Hiu 252.175 44.70 3. Bill Ching 253.986 44.30 4. Dexter Wong 244.487 43.65 5. Troy Kamaka 237.784 43.63 Kayaking ILH Varsity Kayaking Sprint Regatta Saturday At Ala Wai Canal Boys Varsity Final 1. Abhi Erukulapati, Iolani 49.40 2. Cole Schwake, Mid-Pac 49.99 3. Oliver Miller, Le Jardin 51.55 4. Kaiehu Kawaninui, Kamehameha 52.12 5. Luke MacNaughton, Punahou 52.35 6. Haskel McKee-Seegal, Punahou 54.31 7. Tyler Lo, Mid-Pac 56.34 8. Micah Davis, Kamehameha 56.64 9. Kekainalu Kaawa, Kamehameha 59.44 10. Deacon Lajala, Punahou 1:11.41 Girls Varsity Final 1. Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pac 55.61 2. Halia Sniffen, Kamehameha 59.68 3. Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha 1:01.41 4. Sabina Funasaki, Punahou 1:01.87 5. Gigi Kiyabu, Mid-Pac 1:04.61 6. Kaiona Kim-Johnson, Iolani 1:04.83 7. Leia Schwengel, Punahou 1:05.46 8. Eva Ponciana, Kamehameha 1:06.66 9. Tiare Terry, Punahou 1:06.91 Golf Maui Junior Classic Sunday At Wailea Blue Golf Course Division Winners Boys 11-12: Leo Saito, Hilo Boys 13-14: Lakota Lee, Kihei Boys 15-18: Reagan James Miles, Kihei Girls 7-10: Lucy Cui, Honolulu Girls 13-14: Jacey Kage, Aiea Girls 15-18: Jasmine Wong, Honolulu Air Riflery OIA Championships Saturday At Moanalua High School Boys Final Team Standings 1. Moanalua–2074 (Ryan Cochling, Bron son Tafolo-Lin, Ian Sloman, Evanson Shi moda) 2. Kaiser–2051 (Rowen Balagtas, Dono van Collard, Connor Spedden, Reef To losa) 3. Kalani–2001 (Aidan Gia-Diep, Kody Ha yashi, Owen Noguchi, Anson Li) 4. Pearl City–1974 (Carson Ohira, Rylan Koga, Cedric Hirota, Ryan Takeguchi) 5. Leilehua–1912 (Nicoangelo Ferrera, Jo nash Cabias, Logan Delp, Aydan Clark) Girls Final Team Standings 1. Pearl City–2057 (Jenna Liang, Chloe Obuhanych, Brooke Hirota, Ella Wences lao) 2. Moanalua–2039 (Meigan Mitsuyoshi, Kirra Iwai, Makayla Hashimoto, Gianna Fabre) 3. Kalani–2024 (Tifany Subramaniam, Kailee Gabris, Anna Seavey, Keira Lam) 4. Leilehua–2014 (Isabel Rohan, Ryiane Lei Pascua, Prenalyn Raymond, Kimberly Grace Barit) Previous Story NFL Islanders Next Story Television and radio – October 16, 2023