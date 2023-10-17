Editorial | Letters Letter: A shower that costs half the price of a house Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A nice shower at Kaimana Beach after swimming is indeed nice. What’s not so nice is that it cost almost $500,000 (news articles list $480,000) to complete. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A nice shower at Kaimana Beach after swimming is indeed nice. What’s not so nice is that it cost almost $500,000 (news articles list $480,000) to complete. I’m sorry, but I find that pretty outrageous. That’s about half the price of the average house on Oahu. I guess I should just be happy the city built only one. Matt Hee Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: New leader for State Hospital