Letter: A shower that costs half the price of a house | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: A shower that costs half the price of a house

A nice shower at Kaimana Beach after swimming is indeed nice. What's not so nice is that it cost almost $500,000 (news articles list $480,000) to complete.

