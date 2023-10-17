Letter: A shower that costs half the price of a house

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A nice shower at Kaimana Beach after swimming is indeed nice. What’s not so nice is that it cost almost $500,000 (news articles list $480,000) to complete. Read more

I’m sorry, but I find that pretty outrageous. That’s about half the price of the average house on Oahu. I guess I should just be happy the city built only one.

Matt Hee

Ala Moana

