Letter: A&B should explain plans for Pali Lanes

It has been nearly two—and-a-half years since Pali Lanes in Kailua closed, and Alexander & Baldwin has said nothing. We the community deserve answers.

The company said it was going to assess the property after Pali Lanes closed in July 2021. Does an assessment really take more than two years?

At the very least, Alexander & Baldwin should say what it plans to do with the property. It also should keep true to its word and keep bowling in Kailua (“A&B says it will keep Pali Lanes for bowling, but exploring options, including a new operator,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 9, 2019).

The community wants its bowling alley back. We lost our gathering center, we lost our bowling alley. Alexander & Baldwin has stayed quiet for too long. We want answers from the company that owns nearly 90% of Kailua Town.

Christian Arakawa

President, Team Save Pali Lanes

