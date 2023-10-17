Letter: Democrats need to help elect new House speaker

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Democrats seem to be rejoicing at the inability of the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a new Republican speaker. Read more

Democrats seem to be rejoicing at the inability of the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a new Republican speaker.

This is hardly a time for any American not to understand that this poses a critical problem not only for the United States but also for the world.

We have a war in the Middle East, war in eastern Europe and a growing situation with China and Taiwan.

We need to unite to move our government forward to protect our interests and our country.

Instead of Democrats sitting on the sidelines and watching, they need to join Republicans in electing a House speaker.

They should pick the most likely Republican who would work with them to move the country forward.

A coalition government. Now is the time for all citizens to come to the aid of the country.

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter