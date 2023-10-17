Letter: UH president should condemn Hamas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii President David Lassner has joined many university presidents in an abject failure to condemn terrorism. As a faculty member, and adviser to Hillel Hawaii at the University of Hawaii, I was extremely disappointed in Lassner’s statement on the situation in Israel.

He said, “Many of us are watching events of this past week in Israel and Gaza with horror and disbelief.” He appears to be equating the counterattack on Gaza with the brutal ISIS-like murder of more than 1,200 Israeli men, women, children and young babies.

This is in contrast to the statement from U.S. Rep. Ed Case: “I strongly condemn the appalling surprise attack by Hamas on innocent civilians and communities across Israel. There is no justification or excuse for terrorism, and any country whose peoples and lands are attacked by terrorists has the right and obligation to defend itself fully.”

Lassner should take a stand condemning the terrorism of Hamas.

Robert Littman

Waialae Iki

